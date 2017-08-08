PharmMD Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security and Compliance
HITRUST Certification validates PharmMD is committed to meeting key healthcare regulations and protecting sensitive private healthcare information.
“Obtaining HITRUST CSF Certification emphasizes our organization’s commitment to implementing and maintaining a robust security posture. Our clients can feel confident in knowing that we are making the investments in the administrative, technical and physical safeguards to meet the industry’s highest standards in protecting both PHI (protected health information) and confidential information. PharmMD continues to improve on its security and compliance practices to assess and mitigate any associated risks to the integrity of our systems and practices,” says JR Garrett, General Counsel & VP Security & Compliance for PharmMD.
The HITRUST CSF enables an organization, be it a covered entity or a business associate, to formally address these HIPAA mandates. With the application of the HITRUST CSF, an organization knows the exact gaps to address to help ensure credible HIPAA compliance.
HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the organization’s StarSolutions, MRM and StarMTM systems have met industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk, and places PharmMD in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. “We went through a rigorous vetting process which included complying with 272 baseline security controls across 19 domains, covering everything from password management and wireless security, to business continuity and disaster recovery,” said Victor Mattingly, PharmMD’s Chief Technology Officer.
“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection.”
PharmMD CEO, Bob Yeager, summarizes this tremendous accomplishment by stating “By achieving HITRUST certification we are able to continually and responsibly meet the needs of our clients, which includes the best-in-class approach to managing sensitive data in a secure environment.”
About PharmMD: For Health Plans or risk-bearing entities that want to improve member and employee health measurably, PharmMD is the proven choice for pharmacy quality solutions. Founded by healthcare and pharmacy innovators, PharmMD’s outcomes-driven reporting, priority on personal touch, and scalable network are backed by performance-based pricing that guarantees fast results. Areas of expertise include: HEDIS, Part D Stars, Medication Therapy Management, and Medication Risk Management.
