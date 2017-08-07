ComforceHealth’s Melissa Johnson Recognized in SIA’s “40 Under 40” List

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published its 40 Under 40 list, recognizing a unique set of leaders on the cutting-edge of the world of work in North America. ComforceHealth’s Melissa Johnson was recognized in this list for her contributions to the staffing and workforce management industry.

The 40 individuals named to the list hail from around the workforce solutions ecosystem, reflecting the diversity and the connectivity that is at the core of success for these leaders. The list is not a ranking but a recognition of up-and-coming professionals taking the industry forward. The list is sponsored by Monster Worldwide, Inc.

“The 40 under 40 set the bar high with their achievements against the backdrop of today’s increasingly interconnected landscape,” said Subadhra Sriram, Publisher and Editor, SIA. “We are excited to acknowledge their contributions and standout performances across industry sectors.”

“Monster is proud to have worked with Staffing Industry Analysts to develop and sponsor the 40 under 40 program,” said Penny Queller, Monster’s senior vice president and general manager of staffing. “We are truly inspired by this year’s 40 under 40 honorees. Recognizing and continuing to cultivate the next generation of leaders in our industry is important to long term growth and continued excellence in delivering customer value.”

"I am truly humbled to be recognized amongst such an elite group of up-and-coming professionals,” said Melissa Johnson, ComforceHealth Vice President of Business Development. “Being recognized by SIA at this level is validation for any leader, and I am so honored!"

About ComforceHealth

ComforceHealth, a part of the ACS Group, provides business services to hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the United States. We drive innovation and create value for clients by providing health information management services that include medical coding, audit, clinical documentation, leadership, and education. Our skilled and educated resources understand HIPAA, PHI, and other healthcare industry requirements. Our operation centers are managed by subject matter experts who adhere to the highest standards of accuracy, delivery, and quality. For more information, please visit www.comforcehealth.com.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally. ACS Group conducts business through four operating brands – AIC, Analysts, ComforceHealth, and HireGenics – each with a specialized business focus. Our operating brands have provided targeted services and solutions for more than 50 years. ACS Group has grown to over $700 million in revenue with more than 12,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognitions include: #1 Largest Minority-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. and 8th Largest IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. (2017 SIA); Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award (2017). ACS Group is a certified MBE organization, and operating brand, HireGenics, is an NMSDC Corporate Plus® member. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group has offices across the U.S., and an international presence in Canada, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. For more information, visit: www.staffingindustry.com.

About Monster Worldwide

Monster Worldwide, Inc. is a global leader in connecting people to jobs, wherever they are. For more than 20 years, Monster has helped people improve their lives with better jobs, and employers find the best talent. Today, the company offers services in more than 40 countries, providing some of the broadest, most sophisticated job seeking, career management, recruitment, and talent management capabilities. Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including their flagship website monster.com® and a vast array of products and services. For more information visit www.monster.com/about.

