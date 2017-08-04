Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 Offers Keynote Tickets - Attend One of Six Keynoters at ELC17 for $149
Keynoters from Salesforce, Zappos, IBM, Cisco, NASA JPL, ADL, Future Workforce Discuss Leading High Performance Organizations in the Age of Digital Disruption.
The Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 hosts global thought leaders and executives from corporate enterprise, government agencies, higher education and non-profit organizations. This conference reveals how leaders are building high-performance organizations in the age of digital disruption. ELC17 serves the robust $243 billion enterprise learning market expanding at 17% CAGR.
“The rate of technological innovation is disruptive to our organizations, says said Catherine Upton, ELC17 conference chair. ELC hosts six keynoters focused on how to master disruption and drive enterprise performance. Keynoters from Salesforce, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Labs, IBM, ADL, Zappos, T-Mobile, Future Workforce, and Cisco, are sharing how to embrace innovation and re-invent learning within organizations.”
Keynote Ticket Options
Professionals are invited to select one of six keynoters to attend via the Keynote Ticket. To reserve the ticket, visit: http://www.elceshow.com/choose-a-keynote-ticket/ Offer expires August 24th and is strictly limited.
Keynote: Thriving in the Age of Disruption
Speakers: Sundar Nagaranthnam, SVP, Salesforce University, Salesforce
& Kathy Bries, GM, Learning@Cisco, Cisco
Keynote: Breaking the Rules: Creating the Contemporary Learning Organization
Speaker: Anthony Gagliardo, Head of HR & Training, NASA JPL
Keynote: The Future Work Experience: 10 Rules for Mastering Disruption
Speaker: Kevin J. Mulcahy, Partner, Future Workplace
Keynote: Learning Ecosystems for Tomorrow’s Workplace
Speakers: Dr Jennifer Vogel-Walcutt, Director of Innovation, ADL, Dept. of Defense, Timothy Shriver, CHRO, IBM & Pradeep Khanna, CEO, Global Mindset
Keynote: Building the Culture of WOW at Zappos.com
Speaker: Erica Javellena, Speaker of the House, Zappos.com
Keynote: Helping Employees Thrive in the Age of Disruption
Speaker: Joe Burton, CEO, Whil Concepts, Inc.
Who Should Attend
Executives charged with driving enterprise performance via learning and workplace technologies, including HR, Talent, Development, Training, E-learning, Project Management, Education, Sales & Service should attend ELC17. Government, non-profit agencies and educational institution leaders are also in attendance to collaborate on the now and the next in learning. Attending this conference is an amazing opportunity to meet colleagues from across the globe.
How to Register
ELC17 full conference program is available online at http://www.ELCEShow.com To reserve the Keynote ticket, visit: http://www.elceshow.com/choose-a-keynote-ticket/ Offer expires August 24th and limited to 50 tickets per keynote. Not available with any other offer and no cash value.
About Elearning! Media Group
Elearning! Media Group is owned by B2B Media Group LLC. Elearning! Media Group consists of eleven media products including: Elearning! Magazine, Government Elearning! E-Magazine, e-mail newsletters, Alerts, Websites, Web seminars, the Enterprise Learning! Summit and Enterprise Learning! Conference. Elearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning & workplace technology market. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning or #ELCE; via Facebook: Elearning! -Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Enterprise Learning! Conference.
Enterprise Learning! Events
Since 2008, Enterprise Learning! Events bring onsite and online audiences together to learn, network and share. Mark your calendar for Enterprise Learning! Conference on August 29-30, 2017 in San Diego, CA. Enterprise Learning! Conference hosts the Learning! 100 and Learning! Champion Awards. The Enterprise Learning! Conference Online is an on-demand event available to all ELC17 conference attendees, and online only attendees after the live event. For more information about the Enterprise Learning! Conference visit http://www.elceshow.com.
