Media Alert: Kenandy and Ultra Consultants to Host a Make-to-Stock Cloud ERP Webinar

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenandy, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution built natively on the Salesforce platform, will host a webinar with Ultra Consultants showcasing how Cloud ERP can improve efficiencies and automate business processes for manufacturing companies. The webinar is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.

What:
The webinar will provide participants with real-world examples of how the Kenandy Cloud ERP solution meets the navigation, workflow and reporting needs of make-to-stock manufacturers. The discussion will focus on new ways to improve operational efficiencies across the warehouse and distribution channels. The conversation will include specific examples of best practices for automating business processes. Topics to be covered include:
Order-to-Cash: Accurately managing quotes, pricing and orders

Manufacturing and Distribution: Boosting output and speeding products to market

Supply Chain: Optimization of procurement and best processes for eliminating spending waste

Global Financials: Insight on how to close company books faster and with fewer errors
When:
The free webinar starts at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug.11, 2017

Where:
For more information, contact pr@kenandy.


About Kenandy, Inc.
Kenandy's Cloud ERP on Salesforce empowers business innovation. Kenandy has redefined enterprise resource planning by allowing customers to map their ERP to their existing business processes. Kenandy is dedicated to giving companies the freedom to innovate products, services, operations and relationships with Cloud ERP that is flexible and ready for growth. Unlike traditional ERP systems, Kenandy provides an end-to-end Cloud ERP in 150 Business Ready Objects™, not thousands of tables. Now you can, with Kenandy. www.Kenandy.com

Carol Hanko
Kenandy
512-779-6997
