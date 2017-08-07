Media Alert: Kenandy and Ultra Consultants to Host a Make-to-Stock Cloud ERP Webinar
What:
The webinar will provide participants with real-world examples of how the Kenandy Cloud ERP solution meets the navigation, workflow and reporting needs of make-to-stock manufacturers. The discussion will focus on new ways to improve operational efficiencies across the warehouse and distribution channels. The conversation will include specific examples of best practices for automating business processes. Topics to be covered include:
Order-to-Cash: Accurately managing quotes, pricing and orders
Manufacturing and Distribution: Boosting output and speeding products to market
Supply Chain: Optimization of procurement and best processes for eliminating spending waste
Global Financials: Insight on how to close company books faster and with fewer errors
When:
The free webinar starts at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug.11, 2017
Where:
About Kenandy, Inc.
Kenandy's Cloud ERP on Salesforce empowers business innovation. Kenandy has redefined enterprise resource planning by allowing customers to map their ERP to their existing business processes. Kenandy is dedicated to giving companies the freedom to innovate products, services, operations and relationships with Cloud ERP that is flexible and ready for growth. Unlike traditional ERP systems, Kenandy provides an end-to-end Cloud ERP in 150 Business Ready Objects™, not thousands of tables. Now you can, with Kenandy. www.Kenandy.com
