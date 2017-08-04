Worldwide active pharmaceutical ingredients Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period 2023

Market Research Future Announces the Publication of its Research Report active pharmaceutical ingredients , which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Research Report, by manufacturing process (captive manufacturing, contract manufacturing), by source (synthetic and biological), by type (generic, branded), by application - forecast till 2023



Study objectives Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

• Detailed information about the present and forecasted market with its key players that influences the market on global scale

• Detail analysis of the market with respect to all the possible segmentation of the market

• Detail information about the factors affecting the growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients

• Analysis of the market of the different factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• Detail information on the possible segments and sub segments of the market and regional analysis of the market- America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Detail information on trends and the opportunities in various regions.

Intended Audience

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• API manufacturing company

• Government and Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Market Scenario:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is a biologically active pharmaceutical drug. API can be obtain by synthetic process or from natural sources. The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising cancer population and adoption of the biologic and natural therapy by the people. According to WHO, approximately 14 million new cases was registered in 2012 and is expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024. The number is increasing continuously due to increasing consumption of alcohol, poor lifestyle. Beside this technological development, increasing demand for the new and better treatment and increasing aging population are some other factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for the generic drugs in developing countries like India and China has increased the demand development of new active ingredients. This two countries account nearly 80% of total generic drug sale. Stringent regulatory requirements and lack of awareness in majority of people may restrains the growth of the market.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during forecasted period.

Segmentation

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented on the basis of

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, America dominates the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients. IncreasingR&D expenditure, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in drug manufacturing are key factor for the growth of the market in this region. Europe accounts second largest market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to the availability affordable work force and increasing API manufacturing units in these countries.

Key Players for global active pharmaceutical ingredients market

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel)

• Cipla (India)

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India)

• Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

• Sanofi (France)

• Pfizer, Inc. (US)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• Aurobindo Pharma (US)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (India)

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• AbbVie Inc. (US)

The report for Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

4.6 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5. GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY MANUFACTURING PROCESS

5.1 CAPTIVE MANUFACTURING

5.2 CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

6. GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY SOURCE

6.1 SYNTHETIC

6.2 BIOLOGICAL

7. GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1 GENERIC

7.2 BRANDED

8. GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 ONCOLOGY

8.2 CARDIOLOGY

8.3 OPHTHALMOLOGY

8.4 NEUROLOGY

8.5 ORTHOPEDIC

8.6 OTHER

9. GLOBAL ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY REGION

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 AMERICA

9.2.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 CANADA

9.2.2 SOUTH AMERICA

9.3 EUROPE

9.3.1 WESTERN EUROPE

9.3.1.1 GERMANY

9.3.1.2 FRANCE

9.3.1.3 ITALY

9.3.1.3 SPAIN

9.3.1.5 UK

9.3.1.6 REST OF WESTERN EUROPE

9.3.2 EASTERN EUROPE

9.4 ASIA-PACIFIC

9.4.1 JAPAN

9.4.2 CHINA

9.4.3 INDIA

9.4.4 AUSTRALIA

9.4.5 REPUBLIC OF KOREA

9.4.6 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

9.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

9.5.1 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

9.5.2 SAUDI ARABIA

9.5.3 OMAN

9.5.4 KUWAIT

9.5.5 QATAR

9.5.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 MAJOR STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY MARKET PLAYERS

10.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

10.1.2 MERGER & ACQUISITION

11 COMPANY PROFILE

11.1 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

11.1.1 OVERVIEW

11.1.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

11.1.3 FINANCIALS

11.1.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

11.2 CIPLA

11.2.1 OVERVIEW

11.2.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

11.2.3 FINANCIALS

11.2.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

11.3 NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

