Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% During Forecast Period 2017-2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Research Report, By Products (Instrument, Reagent, Software And Services), By Technology (Non-Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay), By Application (Heart, Lungs, Liver, Kidney And Other), By Method Type (Pre-Transplant Screening And Post-Transplant Screening), By End Users (Hospitals, Transplants Centres, Research Laboratories And Other) -Forecast Till 2023

Transplant diagnostic are test which are performed during organ transplantation to identify the compatibility of the organ. This test is mainly performed to reduce the risk of the organ rejection. Organ transplantation is performed to treat organ failure such as lungs, liver, kidney and many more. Kidney is the most widely transplanted organ. According to National Kidney Foundation over 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list each month worldwide. Global transplant diagnostics market is driven by increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases whichfrequently leading to organ failure and adoption of stem cell therapy. Beside this increasing demand for the organ transplant, increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes, renal diseases and many more, over consumption of alcohol and unhealthy diet has also contributed into growth of the market. Whereas limited number of donor and high cost of the diagnosis methods has restrain the growth of the market.

Global transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Study Objectives global transplant diagnostics market

• Detailed overview of global transplant diagnostics market

• Detailed analysis of global transplant diagnostics market with all possible segmentation and key player of market

• Detailed analysis of the historical and forecasted market on the basis of factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global transplant diagnostics market

• Detailed analysis on the possible segments and sub segments of the market. And regional analysis of the market- America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

• Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is flourishing and to also identify the untapped regions which could be the potential markets in future

Intended Audience

• Transplant diagnostics machines manufacturers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Segmentation

Global transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of products into instrument, reagent, software and services. On the basis of technology the market is segmented into non-molecular assay and molecular assay. Non-molecular is further segmented into serological assay and mixed lymphocyte culture. Molecular assay is further segmented into sequenced base and PCR based. On the basis of application the market is segmented into heart, lungs, liver, kidney and other. On the basis of method type the market is segmented into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening and on the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospitals, transplants centres, research laboratories and other.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, America dominated the global transplant diagnostics market. Increasing demand for the advanced techniques and diagnostic tools and higher healthcare expenditure are the major factor for the growth of the America market. Europe is the second largest transplant diagnostics market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region for this market. Large population pole suffering from chronic diseases is the major driving factor for the Asia Pacific market.

Key Players for global transplant diagnostics market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

• Abbott Laboratories Inc (US)

• CareDx (US)

• QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

• Immucor, Inc. (US)

• GenDx (Netherlands)

• Omixon Ltd. (UK)

• bioMérieux S.A. (France)

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• Immucor Transplant Diagnostics, Inc (US)

• Affymetrix, Inc (US)

• Linkage Biosciences (US)

The report for global transplant diagnostics market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.