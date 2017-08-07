Flexible Packaging Market is Predicted to Grow at 5.92% CAGR During The Forecast Period – 2017 to 2023

Market research future published a cooked research report on global Flexible packaging market. Which is expected to grow over the CAGR of 5.92% by 2017 to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flexible Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum, and others), by Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, and others), by Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital printing, and others), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and others) and Region - Forecast to 2023.

Globally, flexible packaging market is growing due to growing demand from food & beverages industry and innovation in packaging products. Factors driving flexible packaging market are its light weight, recyclable characteristics and feasible for usage. Many manufacturing industries are shifting to flexible packaging as there is growing demand by consumers.

Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1151 .

Flexible packaging is essentially a package or container made of flexible or materials that, when filled or closed, can bend while still holding the shape. The growth of flexible packaging market is influenced by increased consumption of processed foods & beverages, innovation in packaging and environmental advantage of such packaging. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling expected to hinder the growth of the flexible packaging market.

Flexible packaging has wide applications in the F&B industry, mainly due to its features such as ease of handling, reduced production & shipment costs, and eco-friendliness. Also, the rise in population in many countries, has led to an increase in food & beverage consumption, which ultimately increases the demand of flexible packaging products. Technological advancements in packaging plays a vital role in driving the growth of flexible packaging market. . Due to this, many companies are investing in R&D and are coming up with advanced flexible packaging products with barrier resistance properties.

APAC held the largest market share in the global flexible packaging market in 2016. Asia-Pacific region is comprised of countries such as China, India, and Japan, which are the leading exporters of goods to various parts of the world. The increasing exports from these countries is leading to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The booming e-commerce market in the region is also contributing to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The e-commerce market is boosted by the increasing internet penetration.

Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-packaging-market-1151 .

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global flexible packaging industry, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global flexible packaging market as material, Package type and application. Market Segmentation by material includes – plastic, paper, aluminum, and others. Market categorization on basis of product includes pouches, bags, wraps, and others. On the basis of printing technology, it is segmented as flexography, digital printing, and others, Furthermore, on the basis of application the market of flexible packaging is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, other industries.

Key Players

The key players of global Flexible Packaging market report includes

• Amcor Limited (Australia)

• Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

• Constantia Flexible Group GmbH (Austria)

• Huhtamaki Group (Finland)

• Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)

• Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.)

• Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Get a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1151 .

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary 12

2 Introduction 14

2.1 Definition 14

2.2 Scope of the Study 14

2.3 Assumptions 14

2.4 Market Structure 15

3 Research Methodology 17

3.1 Research Process 17

3.2 Primary Research 18

3.3 Secondary Research 18

3.4 Market Size Estimation 18

3.5 Forecast Model 20

4 Market Dynamics 21

4.1 Drivers 22

4.1.1 Growing demand from food & beverage industry 22

4.1.2 Innovation in packaging 22

4.1.3 Environmental advantage of flexible packaging 23

4.2 Impact Analysis 23

4.3 Restraints 23

4.3.1 Fluctuation in raw material prices 23

4.3.2 Stringent regulations regarding plastic and recycled materials 24

4.4 Impact Analysis 24

4.5 Opportunities 24

4.5.1 Scope in the Developing Nations 24

5 Market Factor Analysis 26

5.1 Value Chain Analysis 26

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis 27

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants 28

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 28

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers 28

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes 28

5.2.5 Rivalry 28

6 Global Flexible Packaging Market, by Material 29

6.1 Introduction 30

6.2 Plastic 30

6.3 Paper 30

6.4 Aluminum 30

6.5 Others 30

7 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Product 32

7.1 Introduction 33

7.2 Pouches 33

7.3 Bags 33

7.4 Wraps 33

7.5 Others 33

8 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Printing Technology 35

8.1 Introduction 36

8.2 Flexography 36

8.3 Digital Printing 36

8.4 Others 36

9 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Application 38

9.1 Introduction 39

9.2 Food & Beverages 39

9.3 Pharmaceuticals 39

9.4 Personal Care 39

9.5 Others 39

10 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Region 41

10.1 Introduction 42

10.2 North America 43

10.2.1 U.S 46

10.2.2 Canada 48

10.3 Europe 50

10.3.1 Germany 52

10.3.2 U.K. 54

10.3.3 France 56

10.3.4 Spain 58

10.3.5 Italy 60

10.3.6 Rest of Europe 62

10.4 Asia-Pacific 64

10.4.1 China 67

10.4.2 Japan 69

10.4.3 India 71

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific 72

10.5 Rest of World 75

10.5.1 South America 77

10.6 Middle East & Africa 79

11 Competitive Scenario 82

11.1 Competitive Landscape 82

11.1.1 Merger and Acquisition 83

11.1.2 Expansion 84

11.1.3 New Product Development 84

11.1.4 Partnership and Collaboration 84

12 Company Profiles 85

12.1 Amcor Limited 85

12.1.1 Company Overview 85

12.1.2 Financial Overview 85

12.1.3 Product/Service Offering 86

12.1.4 Strategy 87

12.1.5 Key developments 88

12.1.6 SWOT Analysis 88

12.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH 89

12.2.1 Company Overview 89

12.2.2 Financial Overview 89

12.2.3 Product/Service Offering 90

12.2.4 Strategy 91

12.2.5 Key developments 92

12.3 Mondi Group 93

