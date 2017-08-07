Flexible Packaging Market is Predicted to Grow at 5.92% CAGR During The Forecast Period – 2017 to 2023
Market research future published a cooked research report on global Flexible packaging market. Which is expected to grow over the CAGR of 5.92% by 2017 to 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flexible Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum, and others), by Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, and others), by Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital printing, and others), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and others) and Region - Forecast to 2023.
Globally, flexible packaging market is growing due to growing demand from food & beverages industry and innovation in packaging products. Factors driving flexible packaging market are its light weight, recyclable characteristics and feasible for usage. Many manufacturing industries are shifting to flexible packaging as there is growing demand by consumers.
Flexible packaging is essentially a package or container made of flexible or materials that, when filled or closed, can bend while still holding the shape. The growth of flexible packaging market is influenced by increased consumption of processed foods & beverages, innovation in packaging and environmental advantage of such packaging. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling expected to hinder the growth of the flexible packaging market.
Flexible packaging has wide applications in the F&B industry, mainly due to its features such as ease of handling, reduced production & shipment costs, and eco-friendliness. Also, the rise in population in many countries, has led to an increase in food & beverage consumption, which ultimately increases the demand of flexible packaging products. Technological advancements in packaging plays a vital role in driving the growth of flexible packaging market. . Due to this, many companies are investing in R&D and are coming up with advanced flexible packaging products with barrier resistance properties.
APAC held the largest market share in the global flexible packaging market in 2016. Asia-Pacific region is comprised of countries such as China, India, and Japan, which are the leading exporters of goods to various parts of the world. The increasing exports from these countries is leading to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The booming e-commerce market in the region is also contributing to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The e-commerce market is boosted by the increasing internet penetration.
Scope of the report
This study provides an overview of the global flexible packaging industry, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global flexible packaging market as material, Package type and application. Market Segmentation by material includes – plastic, paper, aluminum, and others. Market categorization on basis of product includes pouches, bags, wraps, and others. On the basis of printing technology, it is segmented as flexography, digital printing, and others, Furthermore, on the basis of application the market of flexible packaging is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, other industries.
Key Players
The key players of global Flexible Packaging market report includes
• Amcor Limited (Australia)
• Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)
• Constantia Flexible Group GmbH (Austria)
• Huhtamaki Group (Finland)
• Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)
• Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.)
• Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)
12.3 Mondi Group 93
