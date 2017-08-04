Issued by ASDReports

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market worth 18.48 Bn USD by 2022

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, now available on ASDReports, "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Utility, Residential, and Non-Residential), Type (AR Coated, Tempered, TCO, and Others), End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Modules and Thin Film PV Modules), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is projected to grow from USD 4.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Increase in the usage of the renewable sources of energy such as solar energy in residential, non-residential, and utility sectors is expected to drive the growth of the solar PV glass market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Among applications, the utility segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the utility segment of the market can be attributed to increasing number of utility-scale solar power plant installations across the globe. The Asia-Pacific region led the utility application segment of the solar PV glass market in 2016. Rise in the installations of utility-scale solar power plants and increase in government investments to harness solar energy are expected to drive the growth of the utility application segment of the Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market.

Among types, the AR coated segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.
The AR coated type segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Anti-reflective coated glass is used in photovoltaic (PV) modules, owing to its high power and energy output. The manufacturers of solar cells across the globe are making efforts to enhance the efficiency and reduce the production costs of solar modules.

The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016.
The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for solar PV glass in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for solar energy and increasing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the Asia-Pacific region to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. In addition, the introduction of renewable sources of energy for the generation of electricity has also contributed to the growth of the solar PV glass market in the Asia-Pacific region.

AGC Solar (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China), Sisecam Flat Glass (Turkey), Guardian Glass (Thailand), Saint-Gobain Solar (France), Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (India), Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (China), Flat Glass Co., Ltd. (China), Interfloat Corporation (Germany), Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies (China), Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), F solar GmbH (Germany), Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited (India), and Euroglas (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the solar PV glass market. These key players mainly focus on new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their position in the solar PV glass market.

