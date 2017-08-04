Consumers Want Healthy Fresh Foods, Kings Says It's Sharing the Same Vision with the Launch of its New Menu
On the new menu, restaurant-goers will find fresh handcrafted never frozen burgers, daily oven roasted turkey, and hand breaded chicken fillets topped with egg, bacon, cheese and maple miso sauce. The lighter side features an array of fresh salads, a hummus trio, spinach artichoke dip, pretzel bites served with a cheddar sauce, and brussel sprouts in a balsamic glaze topped with parmesan.
Pittsburghers will also notice other significant changes – new staff uniforms, new flatware and dishes, and new aesthetic changes. “Customer service is essential to our success,” said Nick Hrehovchak, Director of Operations. “When guests visit bringing new family members and friends, we want them to feel welcome and comfortable. Dining out is about the food, and it is also about how customers see us.”
“Kings continues to be a Pittsburgher business with dedicated employees and customers who have spent ten, twenty, and thirty years with the Kings family,” said, Michael Kelly, Owner Kelly of Kings Family Restaurant. “We listened to what our customers had to say, and they want fresh, enticing menu options to go along with their all-time Kings’ favorites. The new menu will not disappoint.”
Director of Food & Beverage, Tony Egizio, further explained, “Our goal is to be competitive in the ever-changing world of restaurant options for today's consumers by offering freshly made, healthier options but with a kicked-up, robust flavor.”
According to Kelly and his management team, Kings is preparing for a grand celebration of its 50th Anniversary inclusive of new food promotions and expanded community outreach and commitment. Kings recently joined the region’s High School Football /WPXI TV Skylights program as its official title sponsor with a kick off with more than 4,000 of the region’s athletes.
Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles, PA and is a chain of family style restaurants throughout Western Pennsylvania with one location in Wintersville, Ohio. Founded in 1967, the Kings averages 500,000 customers every month and employs nearly 1,000 people.
Kelly Companies, an affiliate of Kings Family Restaurant, has demonstrated its commitment to the region by recently relocating its national restaurant operations to Pittsburgh. Located in North Versailles, next to the flagship Kings location, affiliates of Kelly Companies operates over 100 restaurants in 21 states including Kings, Grady’s BBQ, Fox & Hound, Champs, and Baileys. The group employs over 5000 team members nationally.
