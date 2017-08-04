Industrial Robotics Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Industrial Robotics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Robotics Market:

Executive Summary

Industrial Robotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% to reach US$57.024 billion by 2022, increasing from US$40.438 billion in 2017. Growing adoption of automation solutions across end-use industries due to rising labor costs and stringent regulations regarding workers’ safety is driving the industrial robotics market growth. Mounting need to make the entire supply chain smooth and flexible to bridge the supply-demand gap is further fuelling the demand for industrial robotics globally. The surging usage of industrial robotics for tasks such as sheet handling and welding in heavy industries has resulted in a reduction in manufacturing cycle time and raw material wastage, thereby positively impacting the demand for industrial robotics solutions.

By Type

Industrial Robotics market is segmented by type as cylindrical, SCARA, articulated, Cartesian, and others. Articulated robots are projected to lead the global industrial robotics market throughout the forecast period, with the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2016. These robots are widely used across various industries owing to their structural and operational capabilities. Healthcare and packaging sectors are increasingly deploying articulated robots contributing to the global growth of articulated industrial robotics market.

By End-User Industry

By end-user industry, Global Industrial Robotics market is segmented as automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, chemical, electronics, and others. The automotive industry is the largest end-user of industrial robotics owing to the adoption of the assembly line in the industry. Food and beverage industry will see a potential growth due to rising demand for processed food and beverage products, especially in developing countries. Electronics will witness the fastest growth due to swelling demand for efficient electronic products, miniaturization of electrical and electronic equipment and growing complexity of the manufacturing processes.

By Geography

Geographically, APAC region accounted for the largest share of Industrial Robotics market in 2016 and will remain at its position over the end of the projected period, growing at the highest CAGR. This rapid growth is attributed to booming demand for industrial robotics from growing end-use industries in the region. Increasing manufacturing activities in economies such as China and India coupled with favorable government initiatives will further propel the market growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1576952-industrial-robotics-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in Industrial Robotics market include Adept Technology, ABB, Fanuc, Kawasaki Robotics, Nachi Robotic Systems, Panasonic, and others. These players are adopting various strategies such as new product launch, M&A, partnerships, and business expansion to gain a competitive advantage in the global Industrial Robotics market. Recently in December 2016, Midea, a leading major appliances producer acquired KUKA AG to capitalize on growth opportunities to unlock the full potential of robotics and automation.

Segmentation

In this report, Industrial Robotics market is segmented by type, component, end-user industry, and geography as below:

By Type

Cylindrical

SCARA

Articulated

Cartesian

Others

By Component

Controller

Robotic Arm

Drive

Sensors

Others

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Electronics

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Others

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1576952-industrial-robotics-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Industrial Robotics Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)

Industrial Robotics Market Forecast by Component (US$ Billion)

Industrial Robotics Market Forecast by End-User Industry (US$ Billion)

Industrial Robotics Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

Competitive Intelligence

Company Profiles

10.1. ABB

10.2. Yamaha Motor

10.3. Fanuc Robotics Company

10.4. Kawasaki Robotics

10.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.6. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

10.7. Adept Technology

10.8. Gudel AG

10.9. Panasonic Corporation

10.10. Universal Robotics

10.11. Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

10.12. Denso Corporation

10.13. Epson, Inc.

10.14. Staubli International

Continued…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1576952