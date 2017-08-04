Digital Storage Devices Market 2017 By End-User, Type, Geography, Competitive Insight, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

Digital Storage Devices Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Digital Storage Devices Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Storage Devices Market:

Executive Summary

Digital storage devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.67% over the projected period to reach US$7.830 billion by 2022, from US$2.600 billion in 2017. Increasing volume of data primarily because of rapidly digitizing end-user industries like banking, government, and healthcare among others is driving the digital storage devices market. The tremendous growth in cloud computing sector has resulted in the rise of big data analytics and enterprise mobility trends. In addition, increasing rate of cloud adoption and continuous technology advancement is expected to augment the market growth over the projected period. Moreover, the demand for the digital storage device is expected to grow exponentially from SMEs which, in turn, will further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

By End-User

By end-user, the government sector has a high potential to grow owing to initiatives being taken towards digitization and investments in strengthening the ICT infrastructure. Favorable government initiatives in various countries like “Digital India”, “Digital China 2020” and “The digitalization of Africa” among others will propel the government sector’s growth over the forecast period. Moreover, focus on adopting cloud computing solutions will provide numerous opportunities for the digital storage solution vendors.

By Geography

Geographically, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth over the projected period. Rapidly increasing number of SMEs in countries like India and China owing to supportive government initiatives and tax benefits for startups among other favourable factors will drive the digital storage device market growth. The expanding middle class and rising adoption of technology coupled with the high volume of data due to large population base are some other factors significantly contributing to the regional market growth. In addition, emerging IT sector and soaring number of vendors are boosting product innovation while augmenting the demand for digital storage devices.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1576944-digital-storage-devices-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Competitive Insight

The global market for digital storage devices is highly fragmented with several big and small vendors. The market growth is expected to boosting of several new entrants while enhancing the competitive rivalry in the industry. The market is highly competitive in terms of price, technology, and features being offered by players. The major players discussed in the report include EMC, Seagate Technology, Western Digital, SanDisk, HP, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Teradata Corporation, and Quantum Corporation.

Segmentation

Digital storage devices market has been segmented by type of storage, device, end-user, and geography as below:

By Type of Storage

Local

Remote

By Type of Device

External Hard Drive

Solid State Drive (SSD)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Flash Drive

Optical Drive

Others

By End-User

BFSI

Education

Communication and Technology

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1576944-digital-storage-devices-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Global Digital Storage Devices Market Forecast by Type of Storage (US$ billion)

Global Digital Storage Devices Market Forecast by Type of Device (US$ billion)

Global Digital Storage Devices Market Forecast by End-User (US$ billion)

Global Digital storage devices Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

Competitive Intelligence

Company Profiles

10.1. EMC

10.2. Seagate Technology

10.3. Western Digital

10.4. SanDisk

10.5. HP

10.6. IBM Corporation

10.7. Samsung Electronics

10.8. TeraData Corporation

10.9. Quantum Corporation

Continued…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1576944