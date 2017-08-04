Global Outdoor TV 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Summary
Global Outdoor TV market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
SunBriteTV
MirageVision
Seura
Platinum
SkyVue
Cinios
AquaLite TV
Peerless-AV
Oolaa
Luxurite
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Outdoor TV in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
32 Inch Size Outdoor TV
42 Inch Size Outdoor TV
47 Inch Size Outdoor TV
55 Inch Size Outdoor TV
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Outdoor TV for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Table of Contents
Global Outdoor TV Market Research Report 2017
1 Outdoor TV Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor TV
1.2 Outdoor TV Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Outdoor TV Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Outdoor TV Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 32 Inch Size Outdoor TV
1.2.4 42 Inch Size Outdoor TV
1.2.5 47 Inch Size Outdoor TV
1.2.6 55 Inch Size Outdoor TV
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Outdoor TV Segment by Application
1.3.1 Outdoor TV Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Outdoor TV Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Outdoor TV Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outdoor TV (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Outdoor TV Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Outdoor TV Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
7 Global Outdoor TV Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 SunBriteTV
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 SunBriteTV Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 MirageVision
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 MirageVision Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Seura
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Seura Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Platinum
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Platinum Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 SkyVue
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 SkyVue Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Cinios
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Cinios Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 AquaLite TV
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 AquaLite TV Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Peerless-AV
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Peerless-AV Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Oolaa
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Oolaa Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Luxurite
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Outdoor TV Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Luxurite Outdoor TV Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued....
