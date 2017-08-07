Finalised Agenda Released for Ophthalmic Drugs 2017
Our highly interactive, peer-led sessions will allow ophthalmic experts and innovators just like yourself, to share, network and inspire others. Gain an exclusive insight into key topics surrounding the development into a LentiVector® platform, diagnostic technology, novel approaches to the treatment of ocular diseases, drug development and demonstrations into preclinical/clinical studies.
Why Attend?
- Learn more about these amazing facts and other ocular topics at Ophthalmic Drugs this November!
- Tackle every possible obstacle, by learning through real-life case studies from top pharma companies.
- Network with an insightful audience, full of ideas and experienced professionals in ophthalmology.
Check out the finalised agenda here: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/ein
For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early bird saving, for a limited time only.
Further information is available at: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/ein
SMi is Proud to Present the Launch of…
Ophthalmic Drugs
Date: 28th – 29th November 2017
Location: London, UK
Website: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/ein
Sponsors:
- EXPERIMENTICA
- LEICA MICROSYSTEMS
