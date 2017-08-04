Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Smart Ticketing Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022

Smart Ticketing Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Ticketing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Smart Ticketing Market:

Executive Summary

Smart Ticketing market is valued at US$5.311 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.05% over the forecast period to reach US$8.970 billion by 2022. This research study examines the Smart Ticketing market on the basis of various segments - by product, component, system, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report provides comprehensive forecasts up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Smart Ticketing market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

The first step towards determining the Smart Ticketing market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Smart Ticketing value chain across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Segments covered under the Smart Ticketing market report are as below:

By Product

E-Ticket
E-Kiosk
Ticket Machine

By Component

Hardware
Software
By System

Open Payment System
Near Field Communication
Smart Card

By Application

Transportation
Entertainment
Others

By Geography

Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Inside Secure, Infineon Technologies, CPI Card Group Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto NV, HID Global Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Cubic Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.

Table of Contents

Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary

Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Supplier Outlook
4.6. Industry Outlook
4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Industry Regulations
4.10. Scenario Analysis

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)
5.1. E-Ticket
5.2. E-Kiosk
5.3. Ticket Machine

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)
6.1. Hardware
6.2. Software

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by System (US$ billion)
7.1. Open Payment System
7.2. Near Field Communication
7.3. Smart Card

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
8.1. Transportation
8.2. Entertainment
8.3. Others

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9.1. Americas
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. South America
9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
9.2.1. Europe
9.2.2. Middle East and Africa
9.3. Asia Pacific

Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Market Share of Key Players
10.2. Investment Analysis
10.3. Recent Deals
10.4. Strategies of Key Players

Company Profiles
11.1. Inside Secure
11.2. Infineon Technologies
11.3. CPI Card Group Inc.
11.4. NXP Semiconductors
11.5. Gemalto NV
11.6. HID Global Corporation
11.7. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
11.8. Cubic Corporation
11.9. Xerox Corporation

Continued…

Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

