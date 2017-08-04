Smart Ticketing Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022

Smart Ticketing Market

Executive Summary

Smart Ticketing market is valued at US$5.311 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.05% over the forecast period to reach US$8.970 billion by 2022. This research study examines the Smart Ticketing market on the basis of various segments - by product, component, system, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report provides comprehensive forecasts up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Smart Ticketing market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

The first step towards determining the Smart Ticketing market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Smart Ticketing value chain across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Segments covered under the Smart Ticketing market report are as below:

By Product

E-Ticket

E-Kiosk

Ticket Machine

By Component

Hardware

Software

By System

Open Payment System

Near Field Communication

Smart Card

By Application

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Inside Secure, Infineon Technologies, CPI Card Group Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto NV, HID Global Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Cubic Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.

Table of Contents

Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Industry Regulations

4.10. Scenario Analysis

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)

5.1. E-Ticket

5.2. E-Kiosk

5.3. Ticket Machine

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Software

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by System (US$ billion)

7.1. Open Payment System

7.2. Near Field Communication

7.3. Smart Card

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

8.1. Transportation

8.2. Entertainment

8.3. Others

Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9.1. Americas

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. South America

9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

9.2.1. Europe

9.2.2. Middle East and Africa

9.3. Asia Pacific

Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share of Key Players

10.2. Investment Analysis

10.3. Recent Deals

10.4. Strategies of Key Players

Company Profiles

11.1. Inside Secure

11.2. Infineon Technologies

11.3. CPI Card Group Inc.

11.4. NXP Semiconductors

11.5. Gemalto NV

11.6. HID Global Corporation

11.7. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

11.8. Cubic Corporation

11.9. Xerox Corporation

Continued…

