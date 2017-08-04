Smart Ticketing Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022
Smart Ticketing Market
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Ticketing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Ticketing Market:
Executive Summary
Smart Ticketing market is valued at US$5.311 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.05% over the forecast period to reach US$8.970 billion by 2022. This research study examines the Smart Ticketing market on the basis of various segments - by product, component, system, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report provides comprehensive forecasts up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Smart Ticketing market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
The first step towards determining the Smart Ticketing market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Smart Ticketing value chain across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1576964-smart-ticketing-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022
Segments covered under the Smart Ticketing market report are as below:
By Product
E-Ticket
E-Kiosk
Ticket Machine
By Component
Hardware
Software
By System
Open Payment System
Near Field Communication
Smart Card
By Application
Transportation
Entertainment
Others
By Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Inside Secure, Infineon Technologies, CPI Card Group Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto NV, HID Global Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Cubic Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1576964-smart-ticketing-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022
Table of Contents
Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Supplier Outlook
4.6. Industry Outlook
4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Industry Regulations
4.10. Scenario Analysis
Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)
5.1. E-Ticket
5.2. E-Kiosk
5.3. Ticket Machine
Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)
6.1. Hardware
6.2. Software
Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by System (US$ billion)
7.1. Open Payment System
7.2. Near Field Communication
7.3. Smart Card
Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
8.1. Transportation
8.2. Entertainment
8.3. Others
Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9.1. Americas
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. South America
9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
9.2.1. Europe
9.2.2. Middle East and Africa
9.3. Asia Pacific
Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Market Share of Key Players
10.2. Investment Analysis
10.3. Recent Deals
10.4. Strategies of Key Players
Company Profiles
11.1. Inside Secure
11.2. Infineon Technologies
11.3. CPI Card Group Inc.
11.4. NXP Semiconductors
11.5. Gemalto NV
11.6. HID Global Corporation
11.7. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
11.8. Cubic Corporation
11.9. Xerox Corporation
Continued…
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1576964
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here