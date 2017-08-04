Cloud Security Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022

Cloud Security Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017

Executive Summary

Cloud Security Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 20.09% to reach a total market size of US$13.272 billion by 2022, from US$5.314 billion in 2017. Flexibility and ease of handling cloud security solutions, rising smartphone penetration, growing demand for cloud computing by small and medium-sized businesses and absence of strict regulations are some of the factors driving the Cloud Security Market growth. However, the lack of awareness of the benefits of Cloud Security is poised to be the largest hindrance to the growth of this market.

This research study examines the Cloud Security market by doping materials, by deployment model, security type, end user industry vertical, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been covered comprehensively. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Cloud Security market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

The first step towards determining the Cloud Security market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Cloud Security value chain across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Competitive intelligence section captures key players in the market with focus on their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players are Symantec Corporation, Intel Security Group, Trustwave Holdings, CA Technologies, Trend Micro, among others.

Segments covered under the Cloud Security market report are as below:

Deployment Model

Private

Public

Hybrid

Security Type

Email and Web Security

Cloud Database Security

Data Loss Prevention

Cloud IAM

Network Security

Others

End User Industry Vertical

Government

Leisure

Retail

BFSI

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

Others

Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

Cloud Security Market Forecast by Deployment Model (US$ billion)

5.1. Private

5.2. Public

5.3. Hybrid

Cloud Security Market Forecast by Security Type (US$ billion)

6.1. Email and Web Security

6.2. Cloud Database Security

6.3. Data Loss Prevention

6.4. Cloud IAM

6.5. Network Security

6.6. Others

Cloud Security Market Forecast by End User Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

7.1. Government

7.2. Leisure

7.3. Retail

7.4. BFSI

7.5. Communication and Technology

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others

Cloud Security Market by Geography (US$ billion)

8.1. Americas

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. South America

8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

8.2.1. Europe

8.2.2. The Middle East and Africa

8.3. Asia Pacific

Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Investment Analysis

9.2. Recent Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

Company Profiles

10.1. Panda Security

10.2. Cisco Systems

10.3. IBM Corporation

10.4. Fortinet

10.5. Symantec Corporation

10.6. Intel Security Group

10.7. Trustwave Holdings

10.8. CA Technologies

10.9. Trend Micro

Continued…

