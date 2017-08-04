Cloud Security Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022
Cloud Security Market
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud Security Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Security Market:
Executive Summary
Cloud Security Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 20.09% to reach a total market size of US$13.272 billion by 2022, from US$5.314 billion in 2017. Flexibility and ease of handling cloud security solutions, rising smartphone penetration, growing demand for cloud computing by small and medium-sized businesses and absence of strict regulations are some of the factors driving the Cloud Security Market growth. However, the lack of awareness of the benefits of Cloud Security is poised to be the largest hindrance to the growth of this market.
This research study examines the Cloud Security market by doping materials, by deployment model, security type, end user industry vertical, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been covered comprehensively. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Cloud Security market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1576940-cloud-security-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022
The first step towards determining the Cloud Security market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Cloud Security value chain across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.
Competitive intelligence section captures key players in the market with focus on their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players are Symantec Corporation, Intel Security Group, Trustwave Holdings, CA Technologies, Trend Micro, among others.
Segments covered under the Cloud Security market report are as below:
Deployment Model
Private
Public
Hybrid
Security Type
Email and Web Security
Cloud Database Security
Data Loss Prevention
Cloud IAM
Network Security
Others
End User Industry Vertical
Government
Leisure
Retail
BFSI
Communication and Technology
Healthcare
Others
Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1576940-cloud-security-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022
Table of Contents
Introduction
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Supplier Outlook
4.6. Industry Outlook
4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
Cloud Security Market Forecast by Deployment Model (US$ billion)
5.1. Private
5.2. Public
5.3. Hybrid
Cloud Security Market Forecast by Security Type (US$ billion)
6.1. Email and Web Security
6.2. Cloud Database Security
6.3. Data Loss Prevention
6.4. Cloud IAM
6.5. Network Security
6.6. Others
Cloud Security Market Forecast by End User Industry Vertical (US$ billion)
7.1. Government
7.2. Leisure
7.3. Retail
7.4. BFSI
7.5. Communication and Technology
7.6. Healthcare
7.7. Others
Cloud Security Market by Geography (US$ billion)
8.1. Americas
8.1.1. North America
8.1.2. South America
8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
8.2.1. Europe
8.2.2. The Middle East and Africa
8.3. Asia Pacific
Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Investment Analysis
9.2. Recent Deals
9.3. Strategies of Key Players
Company Profiles
10.1. Panda Security
10.2. Cisco Systems
10.3. IBM Corporation
10.4. Fortinet
10.5. Symantec Corporation
10.6. Intel Security Group
10.7. Trustwave Holdings
10.8. CA Technologies
10.9. Trend Micro
Continued…
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1576940
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here