Beer in the United Kingdom Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Beer in the United Kingdom Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.
PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Despite two major televised sporting events in 2016, namely the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the European football championship in France, volume sales of beer remained flat. Nevertheless, the marginal increase in volumes recorded in beer in 2016 was a superior performance to the -1% CAGR registered in the category over the review period as a whole. The economic downturn which continued to affect the UK in the early stages of the review period was one of the key reasons for the declines s...
The Beer in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
It has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Headlines
Trends
Production, Imports and Exports
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2016
Brewdog Plc in Alcoholic Drinks (united Kingdom)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 2 BrewDog plc: Key Facts
Summary 3 BrewDog plc: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 BrewDog plc: Competitive Position 2016
Diageo Plc in Alcoholic Drinks (united Kingdom)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 5 Diageo Plc: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 6 Diageo Plc: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Craft Effect Offsets Mainstream Decline
Diversification of the Craft Trend
Brewers Continue Acquisitive Activity
Discounters and Internet Retailing Continue To Expand
Bright Spots in Stagnant Market
Key Trends and Developments
Great Uncertainty Following the Announcement of Brexit
'craft' Expands Its Perimeters
Implementation of Minimum Pricing - Back on the Table
Key New Product Launches
Summary 7 Key New Product Developments 2016
Market Background
Legislation
Continue……
