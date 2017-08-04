WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Beer in the United Kingdom Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.

Despite two major televised sporting events in 2016, namely the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the European football championship in France, volume sales of beer remained flat. Nevertheless, the marginal increase in volumes recorded in beer in 2016 was a superior performance to the -1% CAGR registered in the category over the review period as a whole. The economic downturn which continued to affect the UK in the early stages of the review period was one of the key reasons for the declines s...

The Beer in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Headlines

Trends

Production, Imports and Exports

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2016

Table 1 Number of Breweries 2011-2016

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2011-2016

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2012-2016

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2012-2016

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2016

Table 13 Production, Imports and Exports of Beer: Total Volume 2010-2015

Table 14 Imports of Beer by Country of Origin: Total Volume 2010-2015

Table 15 Imports of Beer by Country of Origin: Total Value 2010-2015

Table 16 Exports of Beer by Country of Destination: Total Volume 2010-2015

Table 17 Exports of Beer by Country of Destination: Total Value 2010-2015

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2016-2021

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2016-2021

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2016-2021

Brewdog Plc in Alcoholic Drinks (united Kingdom)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 2 BrewDog plc: Key Facts

Summary 3 BrewDog plc: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 BrewDog plc: Competitive Position 2016

Diageo Plc in Alcoholic Drinks (united Kingdom)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 5 Diageo Plc: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 6 Diageo Plc: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Craft Effect Offsets Mainstream Decline

Diversification of the Craft Trend

Brewers Continue Acquisitive Activity

Discounters and Internet Retailing Continue To Expand

Bright Spots in Stagnant Market

Key Trends and Developments

Great Uncertainty Following the Announcement of Brexit

'craft' Expands Its Perimeters

Implementation of Minimum Pricing - Back on the Table

Key New Product Launches

Summary 7 Key New Product Developments 2016

Market Background

Legislation

Continue……

