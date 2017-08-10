Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market Revenue, Opportunity, Trend and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market Information by Material , by Type , by Application and Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The growing population, improved standard of living, growing demand for ready to eat meals in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market. Features such as longer shelf life and user friendly solutions in terms of storage are expected to fuel the market. Meat, poultry & seafood packaging are designed to meet all the physical requirement of the supply chain to ensure that the product arrives on time along with preserving the texture, nutritive quality and taste. Heightened demand for single portion and other smaller sized products will give the market significant level. Moreover, new trends shows that shift towards ready packaging as well as ready to eat meat, poultry & seafood which drives the demand for meat, poultry & seafood packaging market.

Key Players of Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market:

• Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.)

• AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• DuPont (EI) de Nemours (U.S.)

• Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin)

• Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd (Australia)

• Tri-Mach Group Inc. (Canada),

• Printpack, Inc.(U.S.)

• ABBE CORRUGATED PTY. LTD (Australia)

• Cambridge Packing Company (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

Asia pacific region holding largest share in the global market. Awareness among consumers about healthy products and preference towards convenience are driving the market of meat, poultry & Seafood packaging. Moreover, Rapid lifestyle changes and economic growth, coupled with rising population in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India has spiked the growth rate of meat, poultry & Seafood packaging in the region.

Brief TOC for Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Scope of the study

2.1.1. Definition

2.1.2. Research Objective

2.1.3. Assumptions

2.1.4. Limitations

2.2. Research Process

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Market size Estimation

2.4. Forecast Model

3. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Inhibitors

3.3. Supply/Value Chain Analysis or Market Ecosystem

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market, by Material

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Plastic

4.3. Paper

4.4. Metal

5. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Rigid Packaging

5.3. Flexible Packaging

Continue…

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global meat, poultry & seafood packaging industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global meat, poultry & seafood packaging market as material, type and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as plastic, paper and metal. On the basis of type it is segmented as rigid packaging, and flexible packaging. Additionally on the basis of application, it is segmented as fresh & frozen products, processed products, and ready-to–eat products.

