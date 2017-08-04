Global Industrial Access Control Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Industrial Access Control Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies Industrial Access Control in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Assa Abloy

Johnson Controls

Dorma+Kaba

Allegion

Honeywell Security

NEC Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

Rockwell Automation

Identiv

Siemens Building Technologies

3M Company

Gemalto

Lenel Systems International

Amag Technology

Napco Security Technologies

Gunnebo Group

Gallagher Group

Crossmatch Technologies

Morpho

Keyscan

Adman Technologies

Vanderbilt Industries

By types, the market can be split into

Physical Access Control

Electronic Access Control

Logical Access Control

Network Access Control

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery and Electronics

Chemical and Synthetics

Pulp & Paper

Steel and Metal

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

