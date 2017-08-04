Global Digitized Logistics 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Digitized Logistics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
Global Digitized Logistics market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Digitized Logistics sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Tech Mahindra
SAP
Oracle
Advantech
IBM
Huawei Technologies
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Digitized Logistics for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Tracking and Monitoring Systems
Information Integrated Systems
Electronic Data interchange Systems
Database Management Systems
Fleet Management Systems
Order Management Systems
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Digitized Logistics for each application, including
Warehouse Management
Labor Management
Transportation Management
Other
Table of Contents
Global Digitized Logistics Sales Market Report 2017
1 Digitized Logistics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digitized Logistics
1.2 Classification of Digitized Logistics by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Digitized Logistics Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Digitized Logistics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Tracking and Monitoring Systems
1.2.4 Information Integrated Systems
1.2.5 Electronic Data interchange Systems
1.2.6 Database Management Systems
1.2.7 Fleet Management Systems
1.2.8 Order Management Systems
1.3 Global Digitized Logistics Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Digitized Logistics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Warehouse Management
1.3.3 Labor Management
1.3.4 Transportation Management
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Digitized Logistics Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Digitized Logistics Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Digitized Logistics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Digitized Logistics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Digitized Logistics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Digitized Logistics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Digitized Logistics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Digitized Logistics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Digitized Logistics (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Digitized Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Digitized Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
…..
9 Global Digitized Logistics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Tech Mahindra
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Digitized Logistics Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Tech Mahindra Digitized Logistics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 SAP
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Digitized Logistics Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 SAP Digitized Logistics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Oracle
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Digitized Logistics Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Oracle Digitized Logistics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Advantech
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Digitized Logistics Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Advantech Digitized Logistics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 IBM
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Digitized Logistics Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 IBM Digitized Logistics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Huawei Technologies
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Digitized Logistics Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Huawei Technologies Digitized Logistics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued....
