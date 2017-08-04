Global Machine Vision Market 2017 Size, Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Machine Vision Market

Executive Summary

This report studies Machine Vision in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Cognex Corporation

Basler

Teledyne DALSA

OMRON

Keyence

Datalogic

Edmund Optics

Allied Vision Technologies

...

By types, the market can be split into

Vision Sensor

Camera

Camera Lens

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Intelligent Transportation System

Healthcare

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

