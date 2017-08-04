The US Trade Show Market Gaining Momentum with Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Bots & Use of 5G Technology

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US trade show market is supported by various growth drivers, high GDP growth in the US, digitization of trade shows, increasing net footage, etc.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled “The US Trade Show Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)”, provides analysis of the US trade show market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and global share of the industry.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US trade show market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Emerald Expositions Events, Informa Exhibitions, UBM and RELX Group (Reed Exhibitions) are some of the key players operating in the US trade show market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

• Emerald Expositions Events

• Informa Exhibitions

• UBM

• RELX Group (Reed Exhibitions)

Executive Summary

An event is something that occurs at a given place and time for a reason with someone or something involved. Event marketing defined as a promotional strategy that involves face-to-face contact between companies and their customers at special events like shows, conferences, and activity centric event like sports event. The events can be broadly classified on the basis of medium such as: Online Events and Physical Events.

Online events provides a medium to connect exhibitors and customers through an electronic interface or online interface. The common types of online events include webinars, virtual events, and live streaming events.

Physical events or Offline events require physical interaction between the exhibitors and attendees. The various physical events are: Tradeshows, Conferences, Seminars and Breakfasts, Lunches & Dinners Events.

Trade shows refers as the physical events, provides a platform or forum where companies in a specific industry gather to exhibit their products and services. The motive of trade show is to generate leads, make contacts and connections, and grow distribution channels.

The tradeshows can be categorized on the basis of the industry verticals such as: Gifts, Home & General Merchandise, Sports, Design & Construction, Technology, Jewelry and other trade shows.

