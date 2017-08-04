Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Oil & Gas Project Management Software sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Deltek, Inc.

InEight, Inc.

EcoSys Management LLC

Oracle Corp.

LiquidFrameworks, Inc.

AVEVA Group PLC

SAP SE

Penta Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

IBM Corp.

IFS World Operations AB

Microsoft Corp.

Stormgeo Holding AS

Aconex Ltd.

Coreworx Inc

Varec, Inc.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Oil & Gas Project Management Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Contract Management

Scheduling

Asset Management

Inventory Management

Costing

Analytics

Maintenance Others (Weather Forecast and Logistics)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Oil & Gas Project Management Software for each application, including

Upstream

Mid & Down Stream

Table of Contents

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales Market Report 2017

1 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Overview

…..

Continued....