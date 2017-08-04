Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Oil & Gas Project Management Software sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Deltek, Inc.
InEight, Inc.
EcoSys Management LLC
Oracle Corp.
LiquidFrameworks, Inc.
AVEVA Group PLC
SAP SE
Penta Technologies, Inc.
Siemens AG
IBM Corp.
IFS World Operations AB
Microsoft Corp.
Stormgeo Holding AS
Aconex Ltd.
Coreworx Inc
Varec, Inc.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Oil & Gas Project Management Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Contract Management
Scheduling
Asset Management
Inventory Management
Costing
Analytics
Maintenance Others (Weather Forecast and Logistics)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Oil & Gas Project Management Software for each application, including
Upstream
Mid & Down Stream
Table of Contents
Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales Market Report 2017
1 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil & Gas Project Management Software
1.2 Classification of Oil & Gas Project Management Software by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Contract Management
1.2.4 Scheduling
1.2.5 Asset Management
1.2.6 Inventory Management
1.2.7 Costing
1.2.8 Analytics
1.2.9 Maintenance
1.2.10 Others (Weather Forecast and Logistics)
1.3 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Mid & Down Stream
1.4 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Oil & Gas Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Oil & Gas Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Oil & Gas Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Oil & Gas Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Oil & Gas Project Management Software Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Oil & Gas Project Management Software (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
…..
9 Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Deltek, Inc.
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Deltek, Inc. Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 InEight, Inc.
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 InEight, Inc. Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 EcoSys Management LLC
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 EcoSys Management LLC Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Oracle Corp.
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Oracle Corp. Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 LiquidFrameworks, Inc.
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 LiquidFrameworks, Inc. Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 AVEVA Group PLC
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 AVEVA Group PLC Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 SAP SE
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 SAP SE Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Penta Technologies, Inc.
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Penta Technologies, Inc. Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Siemens AG
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Oil & Gas Project Management Software Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Siemens AG Oil & Gas Project Management Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued....
