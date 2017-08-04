Lebanon Non-Life Insurance Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in the Lebanon Non-Life Insurance 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Synopsis

'Non-Non-Life Insurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment, and a comparison of the Lebanese insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the Lebanese insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Non-Non-Life Insurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment, including:

• The Lebanese non-life segment outlook by product category

• A comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics

• A comparison of the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Lebanese insurance industry

• Details of the competitive landscape in the non-Non-Life Insurance segment in Lebanon

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Lebanese insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-Non-Life Insurance segment in Lebanon:

• It provides historical values for the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the Lebanese non-Non-Life Insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for non-Non-Life Insurance products in Lebanon.

• It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Lebanese insurance industry

• It profiles the top non-Non-Life Insurance companies in Lebanon, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• In 2017, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Egyptian International Trade Point and the Lebanese Trade Information Center for the exchange of information on products and services.

• In January 2017, the Central Bank of Lebanon reduced the bank loan interest rate from 5.0% to 3.0%, which will increase property purchases and generate business for insurers.

• In July 2016, construction activity increased by 21.5%, due to the improved political situation and reduced interest rates on loans.

• In 2015, cybercrime-related loss was valued at LBP18.1 billion (US$12.0 million).

• The Lebanese insurance industry comprises many small and medium insurers, due to low minimum paid-up capital of LBP2.2 billion (US$1.5 million).

Table of Contents

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 SEGMENT OUTLOOK

5 OUTLOOK BY CATEGORY

6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OUTLOOK

7 NATURAL AND MAN-MADE HAZARDS

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

10 DATABOOK

11 DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY

12 ABOUT TIMETRIC

..CONTINUED

