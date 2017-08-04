WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Cigarettes in Spain: Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The cigarettes category brought no surprises in 2016, when retail volume and value sales recorded flat performances. It is true that the Spanish economy continued to consolidate in its recovery and both macro and micro economic indicators indicated positive growth rates, although this was not enough to support growth in sales of cigarettes. In Spain other factors are proving to be more important in the shaping of the performance of cigarettes, such as illicit tobacco sales or the increasing pro...

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686485-cigarettes-in-spain

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The Cigarettes in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes Including Fine Cut Stick Equivalent, Fine Cut Cigarettes.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

It has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1686485-cigarettes-in-spain

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Headlines

Trends

Taxation and Pricing

Duty Paid Packet Marks

Taxation Rates

Table 1 Taxation and Duty Levies 2011-2016

Cigarettes: Price Bands

Summary 1 Cigarette Price Band Definitions

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 2 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Competitive Landscape

Illicit Trade

New Product Developments

Summary 3 Cigarettes: New Product Launches

Distribution

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2011-2016

Table 7 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2011-2016

Table 10 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2012-2016

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2016

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 17 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2011-2016

Table 18 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2011-2016

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2016-2021

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2016-2021

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2016-2021

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2016-2021

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2016-2021

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2016-2021

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2016-2021

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2016-2021

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2016-2021

Continue……

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1686485

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.