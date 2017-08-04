Global Super Fine Talc Powder Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Super Fine Talc Powder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

Global Super Fine Talc Powder Industry 2017 Market Research Report provide the details about Industry Overview and analysis about Manufacturing Cost Structure, Revenue, Gross Margin, Consumption Value and Sale Price, Major Manufacturers, Distributors, Industry Chain Structure, New Project SWOT Analysis with Development Trends and Forecasts 2022.

The Report Provides Essential Information Including Market Data, Segmentation, Market Size, Key Trends, M&A, Product Developments, Industry Forecasts, Corporate Intelligence, And Other Relevant Information.

This report studies Super Fine Talc Powder in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and South America, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Imerys(US)

Mondo Minerals(NL)

Specialty Minerals(US)

IMI FABI(IT)

American Talc(US)

Golcha Associated(IN)

Xilolite(BR)

Hayashi-Kasei(JP)

Beihai Group(CN)

Liaoning Aihai Talc(CN)

Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial(CN)

Guangxi Longguang Talc(CN)

Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry(CN)

Longsheng Huamei Talc(CN)

Guiguang Talc(CN)

Haicheng Xinda Mining(CN)

Haicheng Jinghua Mineral(CN)

Liaoning Qian He Talc(CN)

Laizhou Talc Industry(CN)

Haicheng Chintalc Technologies New Materials(CN)

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Super Fine Talc Powder in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

North America

China

Europe

Japan

South America

In North America, United States, Canada and Mexico, are major producers and consumers of Super Fine Talc Powder. North America has abundant reserves of talcum mine. And the top three players like Imerys(US), Specialty Minerals(US) and American Talc(US), which play important roles in North America and global market.

China is the largest producer of Talc Powder in the world, due to its unregulated exploitation, and be in low-end in the value chain of talc. There approximately 50 players in China market, most of it are producing and selling the low-end products, and it has to import the high-end products from US and Europe. The top players include Beihai Group(CN), Liaoning Aihai Talc(CN), Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial(CN), Guangxi Longguang Talc(CN), Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry(CN), Longsheng Huamei Talc(CN), Guiguang Talc(CN), Haicheng Xinda Mining(CN), Haicheng Jinghua Mineral(CN), Liaoning Qian He Talc(CN), Laizhou Talc Industry(CN) and Haicheng Chintalc Technologies New Materials(CN).

Europe has very important position in producing and consumption of talc products. The top producers cover France, Finland, Austria and Italy, the most important consumer is Germany, relaying on importing talc products from these countries, as well as UK, Belgium, Netherlands, import talc products from other countries.

The top players in Europe is IMI FABI(IT) and Mondo Minerals(NL); IMI FABI(IT) acquired Brazilian company Magnesita in 2016 and acquired Belgian Sibelco in 2017.

In South America, brazil is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves, production and consumption, the top players include Xilolite(BR), Imerys Brazil, Specialty Minerals Brazil and Magnesita etc.

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Food and Pharmaceutical Grade

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Super Fine Talc Powder in each application, can be divided into

Used in Plastics and Rubber

Used in Coatings and Painting

Rubber

Paper

Food, Pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents

1 Super Fine Talc Powder Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Super Fine Talc Powder 1

1.2 Super Fine Talc Powder Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Super Fine Talc Powder by Types in 2016 2

1.2.2 Industrial Grade Super Fine Talc Powder 2

1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade Super Fine Talc Powder 3

1.2.4 Food and Pharmaceutical Grade Super Fine Talc Powder 4

1.3 Super Fine Talc Powder Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Super Fine Talc Powder Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 5

1.3.2 Used in Plastics and Rubber 5

1.3.3 Used in Coatings and Painting 7

1.3.4 Paper 8

1.3.5 Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics 9

1.4 Super Fine Talc Powder Market by Regions 11

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13

1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Super Fine Talc Powder (2012-2022) 16

.....

7 Global Super Fine Talc Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 52

7.1 Imerys(US) 52

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 52

7.1.2 Super Fine Talc Powder Product Types, Application and Specification 53

7.1.3 Imerys(US) Super Fine Talc Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017) 53

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 54

7.1.4.1 In 2011, Imerys purchased the Luzenac Group 54

7.2 Mondo Minerals(NL) 55

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 55

7.2.2 Super Fine Talc Powder Product Types, Application and Specification 56

7.2.3 Mondo Minerals(NL) Super Fine Talc Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017) 57

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58

7.3 Specialty Minerals(US)/ Minerals Technologies Inc. 59

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 59

7.3.2 Super Fine Talc Powder Product Types, Application and Specification 61

7.3.3 Specialty Minerals(US) Super Fine Talc Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017) 61

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 62

7.4 IMI FABI(IT) 63

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 63

7.4.2 Super Fine Talc Powder Product Types, Application and Specification 64

Continued...

