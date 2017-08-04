Potash Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

.

Potash Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 4th August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global Potash Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”.

Potash is a vitally important element, necessary for the functioning of all living organisms. It is a natural component of soils and, along with phosphorus and nitrogen, an irreplaceable nutrient for plants and agricultural crops. Balanced plant nutrition can only be ensured by regular and timely application of these three main macronutrients. Potash has been used throughout history in the manufacture of glass and soap, but is used primarily as a fertilizer, with 95 % of all potash produced being used in this way, as there is no known substitute that rivals its effectiveness in this capacity. Potassium helps produce healthier, higher yields, and without potassium fertilizer, world production of food, feed and fiber would drop by one-third or more.

Demand for potash is expected to be stable in the long term, as agriculture remains the key source of food, an important provider of fibre for the textile industry and biofuel for the world’s constantly growing population.

The major factor that contributes in the growth of the industry includes rising global population, accelerating economic growth, growing demand for biofuels, improved affordability and lower inventories and growing demand of palm oil and rice. The key trends observed within the industry include optimizing fertilizer application, expansion in emerging market and introduction of new potash projects. However, the industry is also witnessing many hindrances including falling prices of crop and oversupply.

The report “Global Potash Market” provides in-depth analysis of the potash market on a global scale with detailed information regarding the key regional markets which includes East Asia, Latin America, North America and West Europe. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the industry, The Mosaic Company, Potash Corporation, K+S AG and Uralkali are being profiled.

