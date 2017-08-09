Air Insulated Switchgear Market 2017: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Air Insulated Switchgear Market

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Information by Installation, by Power Range, Application and by Region - Forecast to 2023

The Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023, to reach the market size of USD 8.73 billion by 2023.

Air Insulated Switchgear are popular wherever space restrictions and environmental circumstances are not an issue. They have been in use for years before the introduction of others. It is used for medium voltage distribution in compact substations, small buildings, residential housing complex etc. Increase in demand of electricity across the globe, is the primary driving factor of Air Insulated Switchgear Market. Moreover, the rising demand for renewable energy is also fueling the demand of Air Insulated Switchgear. However, the availability of other alternatives such as Gas Insulated Switchgear, is a restrain the growth of Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market.

Study Objectives of Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market segmented, by installation, by power range, by applications, and by regions.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Air Insulated Switchgear Market.

Regional Analysis of Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market:

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market followed by Europe. Rapid expansions in industrialization and the growing renewable sector in this region, increase the demand of air insulated switchgear market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Europe is another important market and is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to upgrading the existing infrastructure.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Eaton Corporation, PLC (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Lucy Electric Limited (U.K.), TBEA Energy (India) Private Limited (India), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), SwitchGear Company (Belgium) and EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia).

