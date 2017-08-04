Lebanon Life Insurance Market 2017- Key trends, Drivers and Challenges for the Lebanon Life Insurance 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Life Insurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities”.

Synopsis

'Life Insurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Lebanese life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Lebanese insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1673911-life-insurance-in-lebanon-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

Summary

'Life Insurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Lebanese life insurance segment, including:

• An overview of the Lebanese life insurance segment

• The Lebanese life insurance segment’s growth prospects by category

• A comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics

• A comparison of the Lebanese life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• The various distribution channels in the Lebanese life insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the life insurance segment in Lebanon

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Lebanese insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Lebanon:

• It provides historical values for the Lebanese life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Lebanese life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the Lebanese life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Lebanon.

• It profiles the top life insurance companies in Lebanon and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key points to buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Lebanese life insurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Lebanese life insurance segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Lebanese insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• In 2016, Bancassurance SAL launched a new retirement plan to target the aging population.

• Allianz SNA SAL provides the Jana retirement saving plan, in collaboration with BBAC Bank.

• In 2016, Arope Insurance announced a strategic partnership with BoB Finance, in collaboration with Beirut Brokers.

• As of 2015, life insurers must have a minimum paid-up capital of LBP2.3 billion (US$1.5 million) to operate in Lebanon.

• The civil war in Syria negatively affected the Lebanese economy and insurance industry during the review period.

• In 2015, the Insurance Control Commission (ICC) initiated the provision of soft loans as incentives to encourage mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Contents

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 SEGMENT OUTLOOK

5 OUTLOOK

6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OUTLOOK

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

9 DATABOOK

10 DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY

11 ABOUT TIMETRIC

..CONTINUED

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars