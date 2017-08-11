Modular Construction Market Predicted to Post USD 104 Million Revenue by 2022

Market Research Future

Modular Construction Market by Material (Steel, Concrete), by Construction (Permanent Modular), Application (Commercial, Infrastructure) - Forecast to 2022

Key Players in market are Komatsu Ltd., Kiewit Corporation, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., Balfour Beatty plc, Skanska AB, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Red Sea Housing Services” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Modular Construction Market:

Market Forecast:

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Modular Construction Market that contains the information from 2014 to 2022. The Global Modular Construction Market is expected to reach USD 104 million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to show a staggering growth at CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players in Modular Construction Market:

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Kiewit Corporation

• ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

• Balfour Beatty

• Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Red Sea Housing Services

• System House R & C Co., Ltd.

• Taisei Corporation

• Balfour Beatty Plc

• Bouygues Construction

• Laing O’Rourke

• Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Receive a Report Sample upon Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1682

Market Drivers and Overview:

Modular construction is prefabricated buildings that are manufactured in a plant. It offers significant advantages compared to conventional buildings such as cost effective, flexibility, shorter time to completion amongst others.

The Modular Construction Market is driven by the growth in construction and infrastructure industries. With the rising industrialization, the need for time saving construction methods are required, which has widened the scope of modular construction. Modular construction gets rid of jobsite issues such as access routes and traffic or security and storage of materials. Factories are typically located next to shipping hubs, aiding the flow of materials while reducing shipping costs. It is thus, a cost effective method of prefabricated construction. Furthermore, this kind of construction is highly dependent on the applications such as commercial, residential, infrastructure among others. With rapid industrialization in APAC region, the demand for infrastructure has gone up. This has fueled the demand for modular construction in the region. APAC is the fastest growing market for modular construction with a market size of USD 36.1 million by 2022.

Details of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/modular-construction-market-1682

Brief Table for Contents for Global Modular Construction Market

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 PORTERS Five Forces

6. Global Modular Construction Market by Material

7. Global Modular Construction Market by Construction Type

8. Global Modular Construction Market by Application

CONTINUED…



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.