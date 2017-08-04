Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Palm oil Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Global Palm oil Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022 Market Reports

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 4th August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global Palm Oil Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”.

Palm oil is extracted from the flesh of the palm fruit, which is primarily found in the tropical climate of Africa, South America and South East Asia. It is used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning. Palm oil is one of the world's most produced and consumed oils. Palm oil is a very productive crop. It offers a far greater yield at a lower cost of production than other vegetable oils. The global production and demand of palm oil is increasing rapidly. Plantations are spreading across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615881-global-palm-oil-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

The major factor that contributes in the growth of the industry includes rising global population, accelerating economic growth and rising demand for biofuels. The key trends observed within the industry include red palm oil supplementation and increasing demand for sustainable palm oil. However, the industry is also witnessing many hindrances including loss of critical habitat for endangered species and adverse weather conditions.

The report “Global Palm Oil Market” provides in-depth analysis of the palm oil market on a global scale with detailed information regarding the key regional markets which includes Indonesia and Malaysia. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the industry, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Sime Darby, IOI Corporation Berhad and Wilmar International Limited are being profiled.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Vegetable Oil – An Overview
1.1 An Introduction
1.2 Types of Vegetables Oils
1.3 Use of Vegetable Oil
2. Palm Oil – An Overview
2.1 An Introduction
2.2 Palm Oil – Supply Chain Analysis
3. Global Vegetable Oil Market Analysis
3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Production Forecast by Volume
3.2 Global Vegetable Oil Production by Type
3.3 Global Vegetable Oil Production by Region
3.4 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Forecast by Volume
3.5 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption by Region
3.6 Global Vegetable Oil Import and Export Trend
3.7 Global Vegetable Oil Import by Country
3.8 Global Vegetable Oil Export by Country
4. Palm Oil Market Analysis
4.1 Global Palm Oil Production Forecast by Volume
4.2 Global Palm Oil Production by Region
4.3 Global Palm Oil Consumption Forecast by Volume
4.4 Global Palm Oil Consumption by Region
4.5 Global Palm Oil Import and Export Trend
4.6 Global Palm Oil Imports by Country
4.7 Global Palm Oil Exports by Country
5. Regional Analysis
5.1 Major Palm Oil Producing Countries
…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1615881-global-palm-oil-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverages, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Tidal Power Generation Equipments Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Cigarettes in Spain: Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2021
Global Super Fine Talc Powder Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author