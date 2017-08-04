Palm oil Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Global Palm oil Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022 Market Reports

Palm oil is extracted from the flesh of the palm fruit, which is primarily found in the tropical climate of Africa, South America and South East Asia. It is used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning. Palm oil is one of the world's most produced and consumed oils. Palm oil is a very productive crop. It offers a far greater yield at a lower cost of production than other vegetable oils. The global production and demand of palm oil is increasing rapidly. Plantations are spreading across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The major factor that contributes in the growth of the industry includes rising global population, accelerating economic growth and rising demand for biofuels. The key trends observed within the industry include red palm oil supplementation and increasing demand for sustainable palm oil. However, the industry is also witnessing many hindrances including loss of critical habitat for endangered species and adverse weather conditions.

The report “Global Palm Oil Market” provides in-depth analysis of the palm oil market on a global scale with detailed information regarding the key regional markets which includes Indonesia and Malaysia. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the industry, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Sime Darby, IOI Corporation Berhad and Wilmar International Limited are being profiled.

