Knee replacement Market 2022: Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Currently Knee replacement Market is growing due to the increasing older population and the innovation in the field of knee replacement methods. It has projected a promising growth rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Europe is expected to give high competition to the North America. However, APAC will be the fastest growing marketNorth America and Europe will be close competition from 2016 to 2022. However, it is anticipated that North America will continue to dominate over Europe by 2027. As of 2015/ 2016 U.S. and Canada are the leading countries with respect to revenue generation and market penetration across the globe.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region will be with China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and others its forefront will lead the market further to next 10 years and will continue with this trend through the forecast period.

Key Players for Knee replacement market:

• ConforMIS,

• Stryker,

• Zimmer Inc.,

• Smith & Nephew,

• DePuy Synthes Companies,

• Wright Medical Group N.V.,

• Biomet, Inc.,

• Exactech, Inc.,

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

Segments:

Global Knee replacement market has been segmented on the basis of type of test which comprise of total knee replacement (TKR), partial (half) knee replacement (PKR) and others. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospital, clinics, rehabilitation centers and others.

Intended Audience:

• Knee replacement devices manufacturers

• Supplier of knee replacement device

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Medical Research Laboratories

