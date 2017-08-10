Global Hemianopsia Market is projected to grow with CAGR of 6.1% by 2022

Global Hemianopsia Market Information, by type (homonymous Hemianopsia, Quadrantanopsia and others), by treatment, by end user - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Vycor Medical, Inc., RetroSense Therapeutics, LLC, Chadwick Optical, Healio, ZEISS

The global Hemianopsia market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures. The rising aged population affected by Hemianopsia and increasing demand for new and improved treatment is boosting the revenues per year.

Hemianopsia can affect the ability to drive or read which may result in injuries due to falls or inability to navigate around obstacles. The common causes of hemianopsia include traumatic brain injury (14% of cases), tumors (11% of cases), infarction (11%–23%), and cerebral hemorrhage (7%–11%).

Market Research Analysis:

The potential causes are dependent on the age of the patient. The most common cause in adults is stroke. Nearly, 8%–10% of stroke patients have permanent Hemianopsia and 52%–70% of hemianopsia are caused by stroke. In the coming years, it is expected that the global Hemianopsia market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The increasing technological advancement for therapies has boosted the growth of the market.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Hemianopsia Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022”.

Segments:

Global Hemianopsia market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of homonymous Hemianopsia, Quadrantanopsia and others. On the basis of treatment; market is segmented into vision restoration therapy, visual field expander aid and others. On the basis of end user; market is segmented into hospital, clinics and others.

The report for global Hemianopsia market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hemianopsia-market

