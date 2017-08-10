Citric Acid Market Set to Cross USD 4 Billion Mark by 2022 at a 6.2% from 2016 to 2022

Market Research Future

Global Citric Acid Market Information by Grade (Food Grade), by Forms (Liquid and Powder) and by Applications (Food & Beverages) - Forecast to 2022

Key Players in market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co. Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, ., RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Citric Acid Market:

Market Forecast:

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Citric Acid Market that contains the information from 2014 to 2022. Global Citric Acid Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 6.2% from 2016 to 2022, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 4 Billion by 2022.

Citric Acid Market Key Players:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co. Ltd.

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

• Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

• Gadot Biochemical Industries Limited

• S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Market Scenario:

Citric acid, occurring in a wide variety of plants, citrus fruits, micro-organism, etc. holds an important role in metabolism. Citric acid is in demanded extensively as acidifying agent which is highly soluble in nature. Food & beverages, personal care and pharmaceutical industries are the key drivers in the growth of citric acid market across the globe. The acid finds its way in varied applications such as to increase tartness, pH adjustment, sourness, and also for enhancing flavors in the food & beverages industry. Apart from this it also used in pharmaceutical products, personal care, cleaners & detergent and others.

The report has analyzed the market based on the three segments: grade, form and application in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. On the basis of application, food & beverages has the largest market share both by value and volume. The share is attributed to the increased demand for processed & packaged foods globally. Citric acid is used in food preservation, maintaining Ph levels and additional flavors. The scope of the market has widened over many years to the pharmaceutical industry and personal care industry among others.

Europe will be the Largest Market:

Europe is expected to dominate the market with its largest market size for citric acid. The reason is attributed to the increased demand from all the industries. The key driver is the growth in convenience food industry and pharmaceuticals. The region is seen as consuming increasing volumes of citric acid over a period of time.

It is followed by North America and APAC, with APAC being the fastest growing market. The emerging nations like China and India are seen as the lucrative land for packaged food & beverage industry due to changing consumer preferences and shift towards packaged foods. The rapid urbanization and increasing working population has resulted in high consumption of processed food items which further consumes the acid.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global citric acid market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

