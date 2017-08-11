Dietary Fiber Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.5% during 2016 to 2022

Market Research Future

Global Dietary Fiber Market - by Source (Whole Grain, Fruits and Woody Plants), Fiber Component (Pectin, Inulin), End Use, Function and Region - Forecast to2022

Major Key Players are Cargill (U.S.),B&D Nutritional Ingredients (U.S.), Roquette (France), Fibersol (Japan), Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd (China), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion” — Market Research Future

Global Dietary Fiber Market has been estimated to grow over 6.5% post 2022

Market Overview

Global Dietary Fiber Market is primarily driven by growing awareness for healthy foods among consumers. Increasing incidence of various diseases caused due to hectic lifestyle and unhealthy food habits is influencing people to change adopt healthy supplements, this is likely to open new growth opportunities for dietary fiber in market.

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in Dietary Fiber Market are Cargill (U.S.), B&D Nutritional Ingredients (U.S.), Roquette (France), Fibersol (Japan), Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd (China), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion (U.S), Südzucker AG Company (Germany), Hubei Cheng Konjac Industry Development Co. Ltd (China) and Nexira (France)

Companies are focusing on marketing and branding to promote benefits of dietary fiber to consumer. The major problems faced by players in this market are to comply with FDA regulations, which ask companies for a proof of claims produced on packaging labels. The future scope for companies to focus on R&D and innovate the products and practices in order to meet consumer preferences and to maintain production cost.

Market Forecast

Increasing demand for functional food along with rising health consciousness among people in developed countries is driving the growth of dietary fiber market. Change in lifestyle and food consumption habits will influence the market growth. Number of health-benefits associated with consumption of dietary fiber such as regular defecation, more control on blood sugar levels, reducing risk of colorectal cancer will also boost the growth of market.

These factors will play a key role to grow dietary fiber market at CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period.

Downstream Market Analysis-

Dietary fiber has many health benefits. It can reduce risk of heart disease, diabetes cancer and also help to control the weight. The major consumer of dietary fiber is sportsperson, athletes and young adults. Intake of soluble dietary fiber benefits patients with diabetes mellitus and hyperlipidemia. Dietary fiber is majorly used in functional food as an ingredient as it provide water holding capacity, viscosity, gel-forming ability and fat-binding capacity to food products.

The Global Dietary Fiber Market data is presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages

Regional Analysis

The Global Dietary Fiber Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, the North America holds largest market share followed by Europe. The low fiber content in American diet has boosted the dietary fiber market in North America. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and improved disposable income in that region. The consumption of dietary fiber in developing counties like India, Brazil and China is expected to grow in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation-

Global Dietary Fiber market is segmented by source, fiber component, end use and function.

