Polymer Banknotes Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Polymer Banknotes Global Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Pune, India, 4th August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled "Global Polymer Banknotes Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)".

Polymer notes in last few years have become very popular among central banks despite of them being in use since 1988. These notes are primarily used to counter corruption and practice of counterfeit money in an economy. Additionally, polymer notes prove to be more cost effective in long run when compared to the production of paper banknotes because they last at least 2.5 times longer than the paper alternative, which equates to an average of five to six years in circulation.

Polymer notes, incorporated with many security features; proves to be more environmental friendly than other types in circulation. Global polymer notes market is progressively increasing at a robust growth rate with various central banks & governments heading towards its adoption. Polymer notes are created using unique bubble process with substrate base film based on a specialized form of Biaxial Orientated Polypropylene (BOPP).

Growth factors of the global polymer notes market include increasing banknote production & circulation, cost effectiveness of polymer notes, and accelerating economic growth. Major trends of the market include increasing replacement of old notes, willingness among people to switch to polymer notes, and increased concerns over counterfeit currencies. The market growth is hindered by reduced bargaining power of manufactures, and costly process.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global polymer note market. The polymer notes market has only two players i.e. De La Rue and Innovia Security Private Limited, which have been profiled in detailed.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Market Overview

1.1 Banknote

1.2 Polymer Notes

1.3 Production Process of Polymer Notes

1.4 Benefits of Polymer Notes

2. Banknotes Market Analysis

2.1 Global Banknotes Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Banknotes Issued Forecast by Volume

2.3 Global Banknotes Market by Threads

2.4 Global Banknotes Market by Segment

2.5 Global Banknotes Market Share by Currencies

2.6 Global Banknote Substrate Market Forecast by Volume

2.7 Global Banknote Substrate Market by Segment

2.8 Global Banknote Substrate Market Forecast by Segment

2.8.1 Global SPM Market Forecast by Volume

2.8.2 Global CPM Market Forecast by Volume

3. Polymer Notes Market Analysis

3.1 Global Polymer Notes Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 Global Polymer Notes Market Share in Banknote Substrate Market

3.3 Global Polymer Notes Market Opportunity Forecast

3.4 Global Polymer Notes Market Share by Customers

3.5 Global Polymer Notes Adoption by Countries

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Banknote Production

4.1.2 Cost Benefit Analysis

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Uncertainty of Financial Markets

…Continued

