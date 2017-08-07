Thermal Underwear Market Estimated to Grow at an Annual Growth Rate of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023

Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Forecast:

Global Thermal Underwear Market has been estimated to grow over 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Thermal Underwear Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of product type such as tops, bottoms, and set. Adoption of thermal products by the consumers is considered to be one of the major drivers for this market. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. High focus on Research & Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of thermal underwear in global market. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of thermal underwear market during the review period of 2017-2023.

Key Players and Competitive Analysis:

The major key players in thermal underwear market are:

• Adidas Group (Europe)

• Calvin Klein (U.S.)

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A.(Europe)

• Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.)

• ockey International (U.S.)

• L.L.Bean, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fruit of the loom (U.S.)

The demand for thermal underwear has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Market Highlights:

Thermal underwear also called long underwear or long johns is a modern vocabulary, relative than ordinary underwear to keep warm, normal to thin, and lightweight underwear. Thermal wear come under the others category of the innerwear/undergarments which also include socks, leggings, sports & leisure wear, and nightwear. Other categories include men’s inners, women’s inners and kid’s inners. It is made from cotton or cotton-polyester-blend fabric with a box weave texture, flannel but mainly the union suit. However many new varieties are made from polyester including capilene fabric. Also, wool-blends or 100% wool such as merino or other high quality wool is used to make thermal underwear.

Downstream Market Analysis:

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of thermal garments are also encouraging the growth of the market. The rising demand of thermal garments, is expected to play a significant role in the growth of thermal underwear market during the forecast period. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of thermal underwear market during the review period of 2017-2023. Additionally, thermal underwear varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to changing weather conditions as well as it helps in keeping body warm even in extreme cold weather which is also encouraging the growth of thermal underwear market.

Regional Analysis:

Global thermal underwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America has the major market share followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this segment. North America has the major market share because of its cold weather. Also, new designs and various innovative products are introduced by key players which is playing a major role to upsurge the sales of thermal underwear in the recent time. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global thermal underwear market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation:

Global thermal underwear market is segmented by gender, product type, distribution channel and region

