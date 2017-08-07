Bio-based Surfactants Market Insights, Business Trends, Key Players Profiles Forecast Report 2017-2023

Market Research Future

Bio-based Surfactants Market by Product Type (Sucrose Esters, Alkyl Polyglucosides), End User (Agricultural and Oilfield Chemicals), and Region- Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Bio surfactants are gaining higher importance over synthetic surfactants owing to demand for eco-friendly products among the consumers. This trend anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to governmental regulations on the consumption of petroleum based surfactants owing to their harmful effects. Furthermore, bio surfactants have high degradability and low toxicity than that of synthetic surfactants, this, in turn, has led consumers to opt for bio based surfactants which are less harmful to environment. In addition, governmental initiative particularly in Europe to promote production of bio based products likely to drive robust demand for bio based surfactant in the years to come.

Key Players and Competitive Analysis:

Key players of the Global Bio-based Surfactants Market are BASF Cognis, Ecover (Belgium), Urumqi Unite bio technical Co. Ltd (China), MG Intobio Co. Ltd (South Korea), Saraya Co Ltd (Japan), AkzoNobel; (Netherland), Mitsubhi Chemical holdings (japan), Croda International (UK), Evonik industries (Germany), Chemtura Corporation (US) and others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is the key consumer as well as producer of the bio based surfactants. This region is the largest market globally with market shares of more than 50% as of 2016. Growth in this region is highly attributed to recovering economies across the region with increasing income and expenditure on consumer goods. Following Europe, North America is the second largest market for biosurfactants growing moderately over the past few years. Flourishing personal care industry in this region, especially in U.S. and Mexico played crucial role in the regional growth of North America. Asia Pacific was the smaller market earlier, but a wide presence of textile, agricultural and personal care industries in major markets of this region such as India and China have led to increased demand for biosurfactants.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industries and regions. Based on the type of product, global market has been segmented into sucrose esters, alkyl polyglucosides (APG), alkyl polypentosides (APP), fatty acid n-methylglucimides, sorbitan esters, sophorolipids, anionic APG derivatives, methyl ether sulfonates (MES), rhamnolipids, methyl glucoside esters and others. Among these, methyl ether sulfonates is the dominant and largest consumed biosurfactant, and has accounted for more than 30% global market shares as of 2016. Methyl ether sulfonates is an excellent substitute for synthetic surfactants as detergent feedstock and is derived from palm and coconut. Additionally, methyl ether sulfonates is way economical as compared to the other conventional detergent feedstock, due to which it is likely to retain its dominance in the years to come. On the other hand, alkyl polyglucoside (APG) is the second largest product segment, predominantly derived from sugar and fatty alcohol and has excellent properties of further usage in industrial applications. Outstanding foaming property along with high stability and caustic content has made it highly usable in industrial applications.

Based on the end use industrial application, bio based surfactants market has been segmented into agricultural chemicals, oilfield chemicals, household detergents, food processing, personal care, textiles, industrial & institutional cleaners, and other industries. Household detergents and personal care application of bio based surfactants collectively dominated global market, by accounting more than 60% of the global market shares. Increasing governmental concern with synthetic surfactants in detergents is expected to lead to increased usage of biosurfactants due to their low toxicity. Biosurfactants exhibit superior foaming properties which made them highly preferred in detergents applications. Personal care application of biosurfactants are growing gradually due to increasing awareness of its advantages. These surfactants are increasing used in oilfield chemicals due to their cleaning ability and stable chemical nature, due to which this segment expected to grow at highest growth rate.

