Weight Control Products Market: Global Survey, Trends, Outlook, Overview and 2027 Forecast

Global Weight Control Products Market - by type(Fibers), Source(Fruit), Form(Bars, Shakes) and Function (Weight Balancer) - Forecast to 2027

Weight Control Products Global Market - Overview

The burgeoning Weight Control Products market is mainly driven by the trend towards adopting healthy lifestyles for wellbeing and extended healthy life spans and increase in disposable income. Moreover, programs in the popular media, such as the television series ‘the Biggest Loser’ have fuelled the market growth of Weight Control Products. Rising population, changing lifestyle, and increase in health care costs are key driver for Weight Control Products market. However, scepticism towards the practicability of these products and its high cost (affordability of consumers) are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of Weight Control Products Market. Another major restricting factor for the market growth is the increasing concerns expressed by researchers and health experts about the serious health consequences some of the products can have. The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. has already banned the use of certain popular brands of Weight Control Products due to the side effects these products could have. Increased heart rate, diarrhoea, kidney problems, high blood pressure, and even liver damage are some of the side effects initiated by these Weight Control Products.

Maintaining a healthy weight and body composition and Concerns associated with the Effective Weight Management/ Weight Control is at the top of the priority nowadays. Some people are predisposed to excess weight due to heredity or other factors. Even with a healthy diet and regular exercise they still struggle to keep the weight off. On the other hand some people are suffering from the low weight problem. Maintaining normal body composition isn’t quite easy as it sounds. The heady life style mirrors the demand to stay fit and busy life style makes the task even difficult for the people who are actually looking for to manage the weight. Thankfully, Weight Control Products are there to aid. Today there are a number of Weight Control Products with natural nutrients and ingredients that can help tilt the odds in favour, including some patented ingredients with clinical trials backing them.

Key Players:

Abbott Nutrition, Bio-Synergy Limited, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Harbalife, Neutralife, Nestle, Atkins Nutritionals, Kraft Foods, Body-Solid Inc., Kellogg Company, and Medifast Inc. are some of the prominent players competing in the Global Weight Control Products market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Weight Control Products Global Market- Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Weight Control Products appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, product launch, technology launch, reputation and services. Manufacturers continue to innovate the sustainable product portfolio to deliver solutions to customers and meet the needs of a dynamic market space. They respond to demands by adding functionality to their product portfolio.

Weight Control Products Global Market - Segments

The Weight Control Products Market can be segmented in to 6 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Product Type: Comprises Functional Carbohydrates, Fibers, Bioactives & Extracts, Absorption Blockers, Fat Burners, Low Sugar Ingredients, meal replacement smoothies/shakes, Energy drinks, Fat loss & fat gain Supplement, green tea and others.

• Segmentation by Surgery: Comprises Liposuction and Bariatric Surgery and others.

• Segmentation by Source: Comprises grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & vegetables, Tea & Coffee, Herb, and others.

• Segmentation by Form: Comprises Bars, Shakes, Snacks, Supplements, and Other Forms.

• Segmentation by Function: Comprises Weight Balancer, Carb Reducer, and Fat Trimmer, and Other Forms.

• Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Weight Control Products Global Market - Regional Analysis

Europe and U.S. has dominated the market for Global Weight Control Products Market with the largest market share, accounting for multimillions of dollars and is expected to grow over astronomical amounts by 2027, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the growing market for Global Weight Control Products Market and are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2027.

