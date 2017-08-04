Global Human Insulin Market Rising Rapidly With Stable CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2027

Global Human Insulin market Research Report by types (Traditional Human Insulin, Modern Human Insulin) By Regions (North America, Europe) - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Human insulin refers to synthetic insulin manufactured in laboratories by growing insulin protein with the help of E. coli bacteria. Previously, before human insulin was established as animal insulin, usually a purified form of porcine (pork) insulin was used. It is expected that the market for global human insulin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 – 2027.

Regional Analysis of Human Insulin Market:

North America is a prominent market for human insulin market and dominated the Global market share. It has been valued at $11,127.9 in 2015 million and is expected to grow over $XX million by 2027. The European human insulin market stands as second largest market which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market which has been valued at US $6,298 million in 2015 and expected to reach US $XX million by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of more than 13.2%.

Key Players for Human Insulin Market:

• Biocon Ltd(India),

• Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.,

• ADOCIA,

• Merck & Co,

• Julphar,

• Pfizer, Inc,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• GlaxoSmithKline,

• Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Sanofi

Key Findings:

• Increasing prevalence of diabetic population, rising prevalence of obesity, and rise in geriatric population are major factors driving the growth of the human insulin market

• Strict regulatory requirements for approval of insulin and high cost of insulin analog inhibits the growth of the human insulin market

Segments:

Segmentation for the global human insulin market comprises of the following types such as

Traditional Human Insulin

• Short Acting Human Insulin,

• Intermediate Acting Human Insulin,

• Premixed Human Insulin.

Modern Human Insulin

• Long Acting Human Insulin,

• Rapid Acting Human Insulin

• Premixed Human Insulin

