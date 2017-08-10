Global Sugar Alternative Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.65% during 2017 to 2023

Market Research Future

Global Sugar Alternative Market - by Type (High Fructose Syrup), Application (Food, Beverages), Distribution Channel (Store Based) and Region - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Roquette Freres S.A. (France),Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Sugar Alternative Market which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% after 2023

Market Overview

Sugar alternative is considered to be as food additives or ingredients which are massively used in the food and beverages. Sugar alternative provides a sweet taste like sugar. Sugar alternative offers less energy as compare to the sugar. Sugar alternative comes in various forms such as powder & cube and other various forms. Sugar alternative enhances the shelf life of the prepared food which is considered to be one of the significant reasons of the rising growth of sugar alternative.

Market Forecast

The global sugar alternative market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. With the changing lifestyle and evolving dietary patterns, convenience food plays an important role in defining the consumers’ food choices in the modern world. Sugar alternative is one of the important components in the food manufacturing process. One of the significant reasons of the rising growth of sugar alternative is the mounting growth of various beverages. Beverages are gaining traction both in the developed and developing economies. Due to the increasing population coupled with the rising per capita disposable income is anticipated to fuel the sales of beverages. Apart from that, factors such as changing lifestyle rising women workforce, and increasing demand of convenience products are anticipated to be vital reasons for increasing demand of beverages which is anticipated to fuel the overall growth of sugar alternative. Sugar alternative is massively used in the bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, and various frozen food which will aid to upsurge the sales of sugar alternative during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Also, one of the recent trends which is gaining traction among the consumers is the rising growth of natural sugar substitute products.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3983

Downstream Analysis-

High intensity sweeteners segment is estimated to account for major market proportion in the global sugar alternative market. The growth of the high intensity sweeteners is contributed by the economical pricing along with the massive usage in the alcoholic beverages products. Among the high intensity sweeteners is accounting for maximum market proportion in the sugar alternative market. Among the application beverages is holding maximum market proportion in the year of 2017 and it is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, food segment is estimated to grow fast as compare to the other segments. Store based distribution channel is accounts for the maximum market share in the global Sugar Alternative market. Among the store based distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets is anticipated to hold more than 50% of market proportion in the global sugar alternative market. Non-store based distribution channel is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Sugar Alternative Market - Forecast to 2023”

Competitive Analysis-

The Major Key Players in the Sugar Alternative Market are

• Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Roquette Freres S.A. (France)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Global sugar alternative market is highly concentrated in North America. Asia Pacific has massive potential for sugar alternative, as there is an increasing awareness regarding healthy food habits along with new product developments by the key players in the sugar alternative market.

Regional Analysis

The Global Sugar Alternative Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among these, North America region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the rising health awareness among the consumers coupled with the new product development by the key players. Asia Pacific region is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Among the Asia Pacific countries, China & India is estimated to account for half of the market proportion of Asia Pacific sugar alternative market. The number of patient is significantly increasing over the last couple of years which is anticipated to boost the sales of sugar alternative.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sugar-alternative-market-3983

Market Segmentation-

Global Sugar Alternative Market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel and region

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.