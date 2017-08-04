Infant Formula Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Infant Formula Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Infant formula is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to evolved babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). A variety of formulas are available for infants younger than 12 months old who are not drinking breast milk. The global infant milk formula (IMF) market is the fastest growing category within the larger baby food market. Milk formulas can be divided into four distinct types: toddler formula, stand formula, follow-on formula and special formula.

The report “Global Infant Milk Formula Market” provides a comprehensive study of the infant formula market along with a detailed study of its various segments. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the industry, Nestlé SA, Danone S.A., Mead Johnson Nutrition and Abbott Laboratories are being profiled.

The key factors driving the growth of the infant milk formula market are rising population of working women, increasing disposable income in China, rapid growth of e-commerce in the Chinese market, growth in urbanization, increasing globalization and growing global GDP. Some of the noteworthy trend and developments of this industry are importance of lipid levels in brain and vision development in infants, growing demand of organic baby food and adoption of western baby food. However, the expansion of global infant milk formula market is being hindered by restriction in China on infant’s milk powder brands, regulatory changes, increasing competition, ecological argument and contaminated milk powder issues.

The developing world, especially the Asia and Pacific region has provided the headroom for the global market expansion. Among various regions, China is one of the prominent markets for infant milk formula.

By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Infant Formula Market – An Introduction

1.1 Types of Infant Formula

1.2 Infant Formula Value Chain Analysis

2. Global Baby Food Market Analysis

2.1 Global Baby Food Market by Value

2.2 Global Baby Food Market Share by Product Type

2.3 Global Baby Food Market Growth by Region

2.3.1 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market by Value

2.3.2 Brazil Baby Food Market by Value

3. Global Infant Milk Formula Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infant Milk Formula Market by Value

3.2 Global Infant Milk Formula Market Share by Region – Value

3.3 Global Infant Milk Formula Market by Volume

3.4 Global Infant Milk Formula Market Share by Region – Volume

3.5 Global Infant Milk Formula Sales Share by Products

3.6 Global Infant Milk Formula Consumption by Region

4. China Infant Milk Formula Market

4.1 China’s Infant Milk Formula Market by Value

4.2 China’s Infant Milk Formula Market by Volume

4.3 China’s Milk Formula Market by Product Type

4.4 China’s Milk Formula Market Growth by Product

4.5 China’s Milk Formula Market by Channels

4.6 China Milk Formula Market by Place of Origin

5. South Korea

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

…Continued

