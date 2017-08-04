Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Tea Tree Oil: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Tea Tree Oil Market 2017

Executive Summary
Tea-tree oil, also known as Main Camp Natural Extracts oil, is a yellowish colored essential oil that is made from the leaves of the plant Main Camp Natural Extracts alternifolia (native to Australia).

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Tea Tree Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.


Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Main Camp Natural Extracts
G.R. DAVIS
T.G. Cassegrain & Co. Pty Ltd
Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil
Maria River Plantation
Jenbrook Pty Ltd
LvHuan Technology
New Zealand Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company Limited
Fuyang Biotechnology
Oribi Oils
Nandu Biology
Bestdo Technology
Cape Mountain Oils
Earthoil
Tea Tree Therapy
Thursday Plantation
True Blue Organics
SOiL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Medicine Grade
Premium Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Medicine
Skincare products


Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Main Camp Natural Extracts
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Main Camp Natural Extracts Tea Tree Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 G.R. DAVIS
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 G.R. DAVIS Tea Tree Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 T.G. Cassegrain & Co. Pty Ltd
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 T.G. Cassegrain & Co. Pty Ltd Tea Tree Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Tea Tree Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Maria River Plantation
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Maria River Plantation Tea Tree Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Jenbrook Pty Ltd
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Jenbrook Pty Ltd Tea Tree Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 LvHuan Technology
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Tea Tree Oil Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued

