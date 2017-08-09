Vesicoureteral Reflux Market is expected to witness middle single digit growth at a CAGR of 4.7 % from 2017-2023

Vesicoureteral Reflux Market information: by types (primary, secondary) by diagnosis by drug treatment by surgery by end users - Global Forecast till 2023

Vesicoureteral reflux (VUR), is a condition in which urine flows backward, from the bladder into the ureters/kidneys. The normally flow of urine is unidirectional from the kidneys to the bladder via the ureters. The backflow is prevented by a 1-way valve at the vesicoureteral junction.

The market for Vesicoureteral reflux diagnosis and treatment is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of urinary tract infection, genetic predisposition and occurrence at birth (congenital), increasing screening etc. The critical market restraints are complications and discomfort associated with Vesicoureteral reflux diagnosis and treatment, invasive nature of the open surgery, infections etc. the high cost of the minimally invasive surgeries such as robotic surgeries have also constrained the market. Advances in surgical robots such as miniaturization improvements in planned and regulated movement, processing power etc. are also important drivers of the minimally invasive surgical treatment of Vesicoureteral reflux surgeries. Clinical benefits include reduced invasiveness, reduction of tissue trauma traditionally associated with open surgery, less surgeon fatigue due to better ergonomic position of the hands etc. However, as robotic surgery is a newer field there are apprehensions about their effectiveness and safety of the patient. The huge costs of robotic surgery is also a restraint for the growth of this market while the steep learning curve adds to the surgeons woes by increasing the time and difficulty of learning. Product development strategy and growing awareness coupled with the rising penetration of healthcare will drive the market for Vesicoureteral reflux diagnosis and treatment.

Major Market Players:

• Salix Pharmaceuticals,

• Q-Med Scandinavia Inc.,

• Cook Medical,

• Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.,

• Bayer AG,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global Vesicoureteral reflux market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, drug treatment, surgery and end users. Based on types, the market has been segmented as primary Vesicoureteral reflux and secondary Vesicoureteral reflux. Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as cystography, voiding cystourethrogram (VCUG), ultrasound, scintigraphy, urinalysis and others. Based on the drug treatment, the market has been segmented as quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as open surgery, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academics and research and others.

