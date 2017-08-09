CBRN Defense Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% By 2021

Global CBRN Defense Market by Purpose (Detection, Protection, Decontamination), by Applications (Military and Civil Law Enforcement) by Geography- Forecast 2021

The global CBRN Defense market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to significant demand and procurement of CBRN defense in military and civil law enforcement applications.

As per the MRFR analysis, an increased investment in CBRND is one of the key drivers for global CBRN Defense market. The challenges associated with the market are defense budget cuts, threat of extremist attacks, its severe impact on environment, and threat to national security would hamper the market growth.

APAC to dominate the Global CBRN Defense Market information in 2021

The Americas is leading the Global CBRN Defense Market in 2015, however APAC will have the fastest growth in terms of overall sales and growth rate and will outpace other regions in the forecast period. Countries that have nuclear armaments, such as China, India, and Pakistan in particular, are pursuing new sea-based nuclear delivery systems, cruise missile, and ballistic missile, and possess over 500 nuclear arsenals.

This research report provides detailed insights, into various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global CBRN Defense market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economical and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views over the historic market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

