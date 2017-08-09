Cystectomy market is expected to witness moderate middle single digit growth at a CAGR of 5.5 % from 2017-2023

Cystectomy Market Information: by cystectomy types (radical cystectomy) by methodology (open surgery) by equipment by end users - Global Forecast till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017

Cystectomy is the surgical removal of all or part of the urinary bladder or the removal of a cyst, or the gallbladder. The market for cystectomy is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of cysts, rupture of bladder due to trauma etc. However the rise of bladder cancer is the strongest driver of the market.

According to estimates, in 2016 about 79,030 cases of bladder cancer were diagnosed in the United States making bladder cancer, the fourth most common cancer. The 5-year survival rate which is the percentage of people who live at least 5 years after being diagnosed with cancer, for bladder cancer patients was 78%.

Thus, growing cure and survival rate of bladder cancer have driven the market for cystectomy due to growing confidence in treatment. American Cancer Society estimates that men are about 3 to 4 times more likely to contract bladder cancer than women. The overall chances for men developing bladder cancer is about 1 in 26 while it is about 1 in 88 for women. It was also estimated that about half of all bladder cancers are confined to the inner layers of the bladder wall which was ideal condition for minimal invasive surgery. While about 1 in 3 bladder cancers have invaded into deeper layers needing open surgery.

Product development and newer types of surgeries such as minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgeries have changed the market scape. Minimally invasive surgery being less traumatic and having a lesser footprint than open surgery is the fastest growing segment. Minimally invasive surgery require lesser stay in the hospitals which offsets the higher cost associated with the surgery.

Global Cystectomy Market Players:

• Zephyr Surgical Implants,

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.,

• Advanced Health Care Resources,

• Millennium Surgical Corp.,

• Richard Wolf Medical Instruments,

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• Titan Medical Inc.,

• Verb Surgical,

• TransEnterix

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report.

Segmentation:

The global cystectomy market is segmented on the basis of cystectomy types, methodology and end users. Based on cystectomy types, the market has been segmented as partial cystectomy, simple cystectomy and radical cystectomy. Based on the methodology, the market has been segmented as open surgery, minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery. Based on the equipment, the market has been segmented as general surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, surgical robots and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, urology centers and others.

