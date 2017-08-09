Enhanced Vision Systems Market Analysis 2017-2023: Key Findings, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Enhanced Vision Systems Market, Component (Sensors, Camera, Display, Processing Unit, Control Electronics) - Forecast 2023

The primary purpose of enhanced vision systems is improving situational awareness. An enhanced vision system helps in eliminating the visual effects of darkness and turns it into daylight on display screen. As the darkness is eliminated it helps the pilot in avoiding clouds at night, thereby improving night vision. During the day, when the smoke and fog are not easily visible to naked eye, the system enables the pilot to see through smoke, haze and smog. Enhanced vision system is a type of imaging camera that detects infrared energy radiating from objects andforms a real-time video image which can be displayed on a dedicated video display screen.

Based on technology, the millimeter wave radar segment of the Enhanced Vision Systems Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Active sensors like millimeter wave (MMW) radars help in achieving a reliable vision that facilitates safe navigation. Among all imaging sensors, the most promising one for enhanced vision systems is the MMW radar as it has the lowest weather dependency.

Various authorities like U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), need to approve the manufacturing of components before installing them onboard. It is also difficult to obtain approval for the replacement of conventional systems onboard on the aircraft as it involves high investments.

The Enhanced Vision Systems Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 262 Million by 2023, at 4% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Astronics Corporation (U.S.)

• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

• Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

• Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

• L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

• MBDA (U.K.)

• Opgal (Israel)

• Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.)

• Thales Group (France)

• United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Enhanced Vision Systems Market Segmentation

The enhanced vision systems market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component, platform and regional. The components segment comprises of sensors, processing unit, control electronics, camera and display. Enhanced vision systems use sensors like infrared or radar to provide a better view of the outside world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of enhanced vision systems market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Due to the presence of large OEMs and growing demand for private and regional jets, North America region has been dominating the market share of enhanced vision systems market.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of location of things market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that, North America is estimated to lead the enhanced vision systems market during the forecast period. In North America region, the enhanced vision systems market is driven by the presence of large number of OCMs (original component manufacturers) and the presence of key market players like Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), and L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.).

Whereas, the Asia-Pacific enhanced vision systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the presence of large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), such as HALBIT Avionics Private Limited (India) and Samtel Group (India), demand for increased safety and reliable airline operations, and fluctuating weather conditions in the region.

Segments:

Enhanced vision systems market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component:

• Camera

• Sensors

• Display

• Processing unit

• Control electronics

By Technology:

• Infrared

• Synthetic vision

• Millimeter wave radar

• Global positioning system

By Platform:

• Fixed wing

• Rotary wing

Intended Audience:

• Technology investors

• Consumer wearable manufacturers

• Healthcare-related product manufacturers

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Wearable electronics technology platform developers

• Original manufacturers (OEMs)

• Surface mount component device distributors and providers

• Research/Consultancy firms

