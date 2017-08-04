Dry Bulk Shipping Global Market 2017 Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Review Forecast to 2021

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry Bulk Shipping Market is estimated to grow moderately over the forecast period. Factors such as high economic growth, rising population and rapid urbanization, and growing steel production are boosting the need for shipping various materials used

across different industries. APAC region will witness the fastest growth due to growing residential housing market and increasing investment in infrastructure, for which dry bulk materials such as steel, iron ore, and bauxite and phosphate are needed. However, slow economic growth of China will be the major restraint to the growth of dry bulk shipping market. Being one of the major world economy constituting largest market share of world’s manufacturing and construction sector, has shifted from production-led to consumption-led economy, resulting in declining demand for dry bulk shipping globally.

Research Methodology

First section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of dry bulk shipping solutions. Complete industry analysis has also been covered through Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

Thirdly, Dry Bulk Shipping market has been segmented by commodity type, vessel type, and geography.

By Commodity Type

Iron Ore

Coal

Grain

Bauxite

Others

By Vessel Type

Capesize

Handysize

Panamax

Handymax

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Players

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Diana Shippping, Inc., Star Bulk Carriers Corp., Scorpio Bulkers, Inc., Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. and FreeSeas, Inc. among others.

