CAE Software Market 2017 Europe Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Europe CAE Software Market

Description

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is the use of computer software to simulate performance in order to improve product designs or assist in the resolution of engineering problems for a wide range of industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the CAE Software in Europe Market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens PLM Software

ANSYS

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon AB

MSC Software

Alatir

ESI

PTC

Autodesk

COMSOL Multiphysics

BETA CAE Systems

Magma

CoreTech System

Toray Engineering

Yuanjisuan

Supcompute

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mono Functional

Multi Functional

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machine Tool Industry

Automobile & Train Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Other Applications

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 CAE Software Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mono Functional

1.2.2 Multi Functional

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Machine Tool Industry

1.3.2 Automobile & Train Industry

1.3.3 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.3.5 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Siemens PLM Software

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Siemens PLM Software CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Siemens PLM Software News

2.2 ANSYS

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ANSYS CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 ANSYS News

2.3 Dassault Systemes

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Dassault Systemes CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Dassault Systemes News

2.4 Hexagon AB

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Hexagon AB CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Hexagon AB News

2.5 MSC Software

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 MSC Software CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 MSC Software News

2.6 Alatir

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Alatir CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 Alatir News

2.7 ESI

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 ESI CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.4 Business Overview

2.7.5 ESI News

………..CONTINUED

