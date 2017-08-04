Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

CAE Software Market 2017 Europe Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Europe CAE Software Market

Description

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is the use of computer software to simulate performance in order to improve product designs or assist in the resolution of engineering problems for a wide range of industries.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the CAE Software in Europe Market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Siemens PLM Software 
ANSYS 
Dassault Systemes 
Hexagon AB 
MSC Software 
Alatir 
ESI 
PTC 
Autodesk 
COMSOL Multiphysics 
BETA CAE Systems 
Magma 
CoreTech System 
Toray Engineering 
Yuanjisuan 
Supcompute

Market Segment by Countries, covering 
Germany 
UK 
France 
Russia 
Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Mono Functional 
Multi Functional

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Machine Tool Industry 
Automobile & Train Industry 
Shipbuilding Industry 
Aerospace & Defense Industry 
Other Applications

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 CAE Software Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Mono Functional 
1.2.2 Multi Functional 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Machine Tool Industry 
1.3.2 Automobile & Train Industry 
1.3.3 Shipbuilding Industry 
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense Industry 
1.3.5 Other Applications 
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries 
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Siemens PLM Software 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Siemens PLM Software CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Siemens PLM Software News 
2.2 ANSYS 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 ANSYS CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 ANSYS News 
2.3 Dassault Systemes 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Dassault Systemes CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 Dassault Systemes News 
2.4 Hexagon AB 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Hexagon AB CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Hexagon AB News 
2.5 MSC Software 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 MSC Software CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 MSC Software News 
2.6 Alatir 
2.6.1 Profile 
2.6.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Type 1 
2.6.2.2 Type 2 
2.6.3 Alatir CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.6.4 Business Overview 
2.6.5 Alatir News 
2.7 ESI 
2.7.1 Profile 
2.7.2 CAE Software Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Type 1 
2.7.2.2 Type 2 
2.7.3 ESI CAE Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.7.4 Business Overview 
2.7.5 ESI News 

