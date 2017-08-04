Electronic Waste Recycling Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Electronic Waste Recycling Market, by Components of Processed Materials (Plastic, Metal, Glass) - Forecast 2022

Electronic waste recycling is the reprocessing of electrical and electronic equipment of different types which have been discarded so as to reuse it. The electronic wastes include household appliances such as TV, air conditioners, computers, mobile phones, laptops, DVDs, oven, microwave, fans, heaters, toasters and others. Recycling of electronic waste is an upcoming trend which growing immensely as there is a severe need to protect human and environmental health. Electronic wastes have a very high impact on environment, the pollution due to the increasing electronic wastes as led to the recycling of electronic waste on a larger scale.

Recycling of electronic waste includes two methods as the traditional manual disassembly method and automated process. The automated process is majorly preferred, it consists of 6 steps which are- picking shed, disassembly, first size reduction process, second size reduction process, over band magnet, non-metallic and metallic components separation and water separation.

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the Electronic Waste Recycling market is the increasing quantity of electronic wastes and the environmental concerns. It has been observed that governments of different countries are taking initiatives for managing and recycling the electronic wastes. Moreover, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and non-profit organizations are also taking special efforts for electronic waste recycling.

The global Electronic Waste Recycling Market is expected to grow at USD ~26 Billion by 2022, at ~17% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Major Key Players:

• Electronic Waste Recycling market are - Polymers

• Inc. (California)

• Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia)

• Aurubis AG (Germany)

• Boliden AB (Sweden)

• Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden)

• Tetronics (International) Ltd. (U.K.)

• Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

• Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada)

• Umicore S.A. (Belgium)

Market Segmentation:

The Electronic Waste Recycling market has been segmented on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed. The components of processed materials segment consists of plastic, glass, mercury, metals, printed circuit boards, hard drives, batteries and others. The study indicates that plastics and printed circuit boards segment has a larger share in the electronic waste recycling market. The source of equipment processed consists of Household appliances, IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics and others. The study indicates that the consumer electronics and household appliances would hold a major share in the electronic waste recycling market.

Recently, it has been observed that many companies like Sony Corporation are developing their own electronic waste recycling segment wherein they accept all the electronic items returned from the users and recycle them.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Electronic Waste Recycling Market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that Europe region would account for larger share in Electronic Waste Recycling market followed by North America. It has been observed that European region has few approaches to e-waste recycling and management is guided by two directives; the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive and RoHS Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in Electronic Waste Recycling market by the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and Korea government are taking special efforts for electronic waste recycling which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Electronic Waste Recycling Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Electronic Waste Recycling is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Europe would dominate the Electronic Waste Recycling market owing to factors such as environment concerns and government initiatives. The study indicates that North America has the second biggest market share in the Electronic Waste Recycling market.

Asia Pacific Electronic Waste Recycling market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising environmental concerns and increasing electronic wastes. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others government has taken major efforts for electronic waste management due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike.

Intended Audience:

• Technology investors

• Consumer wearable manufacturers

• Healthcare-related product manufacturers

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Wearable electronics technology platform developers

• Original manufacturers (OEMs)

• Smart grid integrators

• Surface mount component device distributors and providers

• Research/Consultancy firms

