3D Mapping and Modeling Global Market Segmentation, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Scope, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D mapping is a solution that helps to build 3D maps of the surroundings with accuracy and details. 3D modeling is defined as a process of developing a 3D surface of any object or place by using specialized software. 3D mapping and modeling enable the users to view 3D images without the use of special equipment and easily create and access 3D geographic locations with greater texture and topographic accuracy. Increasing demand for 3D-enabled and 3D-supporting devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices are augmenting the demand for 3D mapping. Growing media and entertainment industry is the largest market segment owing to the use of 3D mapping for real-world images and 3D modeling for merging 3D effects. Growth in ageing population and increasing number of chronic disease patients is escalating the demand for 3D mapping and 3D modeling by healthcare industry as this technology is used to map human anatomy and helps in the surgery processes.

Geographically, Europe will witness the significant growth of 3D mapping and 3D modeling market during the forecast period due to a booming automotive industry which uses the technology for the assembly line and prototype. Growing healthcare industry, as well as rising building and construction activity in the region, will further propel the regional market growth in the coming years. However, the growth of 3D mapping and modeling market will be hindered due to lack of awareness among end-users and requirement of huge initial investment, especially in developing countries.

Research Methodology

Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of 3D mapping and 3D modeling. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

Thirdly, 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling market has been segmented by type, application, industry and geography as below:

By Type

3D Mapping

3D Modeling

By Application

3D Projection Mapping

Mapping and Navigation

Others

By Industry

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Construction

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Players

Finally, the section of competitive intelligence deals with major players in the market, their market shares, products, growth strategies, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled in this section are MAXON Computer, Autodesk, Foundry, and Apple among others.

